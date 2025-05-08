Joe Biden Gives Scathing 3-Word Answer to Why Donald Trump Constantly Brings Him Up in Interviews
Joe Biden unapologetically confronted President Donald Trump's obsession with him on the Thursday, May 8, episode of The View.
The former president took a swipe at the current commander-in-chief’s fixation on him, claiming that Trump only continues to bring him up because of his 2020 election victory.
Biden's Mic Drop Moment
Liberal co-host Joy Behar pointedly addressed Trump’s alleged obsession with Biden, highlighting that the former president had mentioned him and his administration a staggering 580 times since assuming office.
"Why is he so fixated on you and blaming you for everything?" Behar pressed.
"I beat him," Biden shot back with a playful snark that elicited laughter and applause from the studio audience.
"Now he’s calling for investigations and claiming the pardons are void and vacant," Behar declared, prompting Biden to say, "Oh, he’s vacant!"
One of The View's conservative co-hosts, Ana Navarro, wanted to know what his "honest assessment" of Trump’s first three months in office was, asking the former president, "So it’s been 100 days, and you have waited to speak out until now. Why is now the right time for you to speak out?"
"I think he has done, quite frankly, a very poor job in the interest of the United States of America," the 82-year-old declared.
The elderly Democrat pulled no punches, asserting that Trump’s foreign policy had compromised the integrity of NATO, a relationship he referred to as "the greatest alliance in the history of the world."
"He’s blown it up. I was able to expand it," he remarked.
Joe Biden's Legacy
While Biden defended his legacy, Alyssa Farah Griffin, another conservative host, nudged the ex-prez on his relationship with former President Barack Obama, framing it within the context of the concerns about Biden's presidency.
Biden countered with a pledge to place the country ahead of personal interests, underscoring, "Look, I think that the only reason I got out. The race was because I didn’t want to have a divided Democratic Party. It was a simple proposition, and so that’s why I got out."
"The race. I thought it was better to put the country ahead of my interests, my personal interests. I’m not being facetious. I’m being deadly earnest about that," he explained.
Biden's Media Tour
Political insiders suggest that this appearance signals a strategic shift for the Biden administration in light of Trump’s antics and ongoing media inquiries into the Democratic leader's mental health.
The Bidens are also on a concerted media effort to respond to recent books about his cognitive decline and fitness while in office.
In their book Fight, which was released last month, veteran political reporters Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes paint a picture of the battle within the White House as Biden’s age and gaffes became an increasing issue. This allegedly prompted prominent Democrats to urge him to step aside and allow Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place, only for her to come short in the 2024 presidential election against the GOP.