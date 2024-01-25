Donald Trump Would 'Whip Joe Biden's A--' in a Cognitive Test Before the Election, Ted Cruz Claims
In a recent appearance on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle, Texas Senator Ted Cruz suggested that both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump should take cognitive tests to determine who becomes the next president.
Cruz criticized Trump's Republican primary rival, Nikki Haley, for not dropping out of the race after losing the New Hampshire primary.
He stated, "Thirty percent doesn't beat 70, and so I think the rational thing for her to do is recognize Trump's gonna be the nominee, and I gotta say, some of the things she's saying about his mental cognizance are just ridiculous."
Cruz went on to express concern by stating, "You wouldn't let Joe Biden handle the remote control on your television, and he's got the nuclear codes, so the left's talking point and the Democrats' talking point is, 'Well Trump's old too and he's diminished.'"
The Senator continued his argument, addressing Haley's support of the left's claim and defending the president. He proposed the idea of a cognitive test between Biden and Trump for the general election, with the winner becoming the next president.
He confidently told the Fox News host, "I'm very happy to take those odds because Trump will whip Biden's a--."
- Donald Trump Claims Joe Biden 'Doesn't Know He's Alive' as He Attacks His Cognitive Abilities During Town Hall
- Whoops! President Joe Biden Stumbles Again While Boarding Air Force One
- Joe Biden's Mental Capabilities Called Into Question by Fox News Host After President Called Donald Trump an 'Insurrectionist'
Haley questioned Trump's cognitive state earlier this month after the former president appeared to confuse her with Nancy Pelosi during a rant about the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.
"I mean, look, we've seen him get confused. He was confused about me having something to do with keeping security away from the Capitol," she said at the time. "Clearly, he was talking about someone else."
In response to Haley's comments, Trump claimed on Monday, January 22, that he was "a lot sharper" than her and boasted she wouldn't "even come close to winning" in an aptitude test against him.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As the 2024 presidential race looms, concerns about the candidates' cognitive abilities have continued to be a major topic of discussion amongst voters.
According to recent polls, Trump maintains a lead over Biden in several crucial swing states. On average, the poll shows Trump ahead in Georgia with a margin of 49 to 43, Arizona with 49 to 44, Michigan with 48 to 43, and Pennsylvania with 48 to 44. In Nevada, Trump holds a stunning double-digit lead of 52 to 41, and Biden currently has a slight lead in Wisconsin with 47 percent to Trump's 45.