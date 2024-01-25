Donald Trump Would 'Whip Joe Biden's A--' in a Cognitive Test Before the Election, Ted Cruz Claims

Haley questioned Trump's cognitive state earlier this month after the former president appeared to confuse her with Nancy Pelosi during a rant about the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

"I mean, look, we've seen him get confused. He was confused about me having something to do with keeping security away from the Capitol," she said at the time. "Clearly, he was talking about someone else."

In response to Haley's comments, Trump claimed on Monday, January 22, that he was "a lot sharper" than her and boasted she wouldn't "even come close to winning" in an aptitude test against him.

