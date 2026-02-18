'The View' Hosts Yell at Savannah Chrisley Over Incorrect Claim About Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 'No, No, No!'
Feb. 18 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET
The View guest co-host Savannah Chrisley made the ladies mad over her incorrect statement about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Chrisley — who is filling in for Alyssa Farah Griffin as she recovers from giving birth to her first child — made the outrageous claim on the February 18 episode of the ABC talk show.
Ocasio-Cortez, 36, was recently criticized for her answer to a question at the Munich Security Conference.
During the "Hot Topics" roundtable discussion, co-host Joy Behar suggested viewers focus on Donald Trump's frequent on-camera blunders over AOC.
"Check him out before you start attacking AOC," Behar, 83, fumed.
Savannah Chrisley Slammed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Recent Munich Visit
Chrisley, 28, responded to Behar's comment, saying: "Mispronouncing a word is totally different than not knowing your position on Taiwan. What's important is how you recover from something. Trump, he's done things, and then he's continued on with his speech, and then continued on to meet with world leaders. So, the recovery is what matters, and AOC just didn't have a recovery."
"He does it over and over again, how about the quantity?" Behar shot back.
"AOC, though, is also the Democrats' pick for the next election," the Chrisley Knows Best star added.
- 'Wait One Second': Sara Haines Shushes Controversial 'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims Co-Host Sunny Hostin 'Likes to Make it Personal' During Fiery Argument on 'The View'
- 'The View' Co-Hosts Roast Republican Nominees for Running for 'Different Reasons' Other Than Becoming President
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Hines were shocked at the comment and shook their heads vigorously. "No, no, no!" they said in unison.
"You better tell that to Gavin Newsom!" Behar stated.
Sunny Hostin then clarified that Ocasio-Cortez has "made it pretty clear that she's not running for president" in 2028.
The politician spoke onstage during the Munich Security Conference in Germany on February 13, where she apparently made a few comments that didn't sit well with other foreign dignitaries.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Will Not Be Running for President in 2028
AOC told The New York Times that she's not going to be the next leader of the U.S.
She explained that she attended the European event "not because I’m running for president, not because I’ve made some kind of decision about a horse race or a candidacy, but because we need to sound the alarm bells that a lot of those folks in nicely pressed suits in that room will not be there much longer if we do not do something about the runaway inequality that is fueling far-right populist movements."