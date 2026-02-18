'The View' Hosts Yell at Savannah Chrisley Over Incorrect Claim About Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 'No, No, No!'

Article continues below advertisement

AOC MOCKED BY DEMS, REPUBS OVER MUNICH GAFFES: 'The View' co-hosts and Guest co-host Savannah Chrisley weigh in on Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez making her debut on the world stage this weekend at a summit in Munich. pic.twitter.com/7KO59xm72j — The View (@TheView) February 18, 2026 Source: @TheView/X 'The View' ladies had a discussion over AOC and her recent visit to Munich.

Ocasio-Cortez, 36, was recently criticized for her answer to a question at the Munich Security Conference. During the "Hot Topics" roundtable discussion, co-host Joy Behar suggested viewers focus on Donald Trump's frequent on-camera blunders over AOC. "Check him out before you start attacking AOC," Behar, 83, fumed.

Savannah Chrisley Slammed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Recent Munich Visit

Source: @TheView/X Joy Behar and Savannah Chrisley got into a slightly heated talk over AOC's behavior in Germany.

Chrisley, 28, responded to Behar's comment, saying: "Mispronouncing a word is totally different than not knowing your position on Taiwan. What's important is how you recover from something. Trump, he's done things, and then he's continued on with his speech, and then continued on to meet with world leaders. So, the recovery is what matters, and AOC just didn't have a recovery." "He does it over and over again, how about the quantity?" Behar shot back. "AOC, though, is also the Democrats' pick for the next election," the Chrisley Knows Best star added.

Source: @TheView/X Sunny Hostin said AOC 'made it pretty clear that she's not running for president' in 2028.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Will Not Be Running for President in 2028

Source: MEGA AOC has stated she won't put her name on the presidential ballot in 2028.