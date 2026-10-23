'The View' Hosts Blast Megyn Kelly's 'Cruel' Comments About Christina Applegate's MS Misdiagnosis: 'An Ugly Person'

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The co-hosts of The View blasted podcaster Megyn Kelly during their Thursday, October 22, broadcast, calling her comments regarding actress Christina Applegate's multiple sclerosis misdiagnosis callous, cruel and completely devoid of compassion. During the segment, the co-hosts took turns blasting Kelly's podcast remarks, with Whoopi Goldberg asking, "Are you crazy?" and Ana Navarro comparing Kelly to a "fungus" and "pond scum.” The backlash erupted after Applegate, 54, shared on her "MeSsy" podcast that she had been misdiagnosed with MS in 2021. Applegate tearfully explained that she still suffers from every debilitating symptom of the condition but is now back to "square one," trying to find out what is actually wrong.

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Megyn Kelly Tore Into Christina Applegate Over Her MS Misdiagnosis

Source: MegynKelly/youtube Megyn Kelly claimed actress Christina Applegate built a 'cottage industry' out of her illness.

Reacting to the news on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kelly, 55, criticized Applegate, claiming she had built a "cottage industry" out of her illness. Kelly spewed, “She’s crying now because I guess she no longer gets to be the face of this disease... to me, it is directly related to the currency that some women, in particular, find in having an affliction, a disease, or anything that will garner sympathy for them in the public eye.” Visibly irate, Goldberg directly addressed Kelly, demanding, "So, let me ask you, ma'am, you think Christina wanted to have MS so she could have a good time? Are you crazy?" Goldberg pointed out that Kelly fundamentally misunderstood the medical reality, noting that MS misdiagnoses are common because there is no single definitive test.

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Source: MEGA 'The View' panel blasted Kelly's 'cruel and callous' comments about Christina Applegate.

Refusing to accord Kelly any undue respect, Navarro likened her to a "fungus" that thrives on public outrage. She noted that her own husband, Al Cardenas, battles Parkinson's disease, highlighting how painful and real these neurological struggles are for families. On social media, Navarro went a step further, labeling Kelly "pond scum.”

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Source: The View/YOUTUBE Sara Haines said Megyn Kelly 'sunk so low' and blasted her for kicking someone when they are already down.

Sara Haines said that Kelly "has sunk so low in my book," lambasting her for kicking someone who is already down. She noted that Applegate is still in severe pain and questioned why anyone would think a celebrity would actively want to become the face of a debilitating, life-altering neurological illness.

Sunny Hostin Calls Megyn Kelly an 'Ugly Person'

Source: The View/YOUTUBE Sunny Hostin called Megyn Kelly an 'ugly person.'