'The View' Hosts Blast Megyn Kelly's 'Cruel' Comments About Christina Applegate's MS Misdiagnosis: 'An Ugly Person'
Oct. 23 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
The co-hosts of The View blasted podcaster Megyn Kelly during their Thursday, October 22, broadcast, calling her comments regarding actress Christina Applegate's multiple sclerosis misdiagnosis callous, cruel and completely devoid of compassion.
During the segment, the co-hosts took turns blasting Kelly's podcast remarks, with Whoopi Goldberg asking, "Are you crazy?" and Ana Navarro comparing Kelly to a "fungus" and "pond scum.”
The backlash erupted after Applegate, 54, shared on her "MeSsy" podcast that she had been misdiagnosed with MS in 2021. Applegate tearfully explained that she still suffers from every debilitating symptom of the condition but is now back to "square one," trying to find out what is actually wrong.
Megyn Kelly Tore Into Christina Applegate Over Her MS Misdiagnosis
Reacting to the news on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kelly, 55, criticized Applegate, claiming she had built a "cottage industry" out of her illness. Kelly spewed, “She’s crying now because I guess she no longer gets to be the face of this disease... to me, it is directly related to the currency that some women, in particular, find in having an affliction, a disease, or anything that will garner sympathy for them in the public eye.”
Visibly irate, Goldberg directly addressed Kelly, demanding, "So, let me ask you, ma'am, you think Christina wanted to have MS so she could have a good time? Are you crazy?"
Goldberg pointed out that Kelly fundamentally misunderstood the medical reality, noting that MS misdiagnoses are common because there is no single definitive test.
Refusing to accord Kelly any undue respect, Navarro likened her to a "fungus" that thrives on public outrage.
She noted that her own husband, Al Cardenas, battles Parkinson's disease, highlighting how painful and real these neurological struggles are for families.
On social media, Navarro went a step further, labeling Kelly "pond scum.”
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Sara Haines said that Kelly "has sunk so low in my book," lambasting her for kicking someone who is already down.
She noted that Applegate is still in severe pain and questioned why anyone would think a celebrity would actively want to become the face of a debilitating, life-altering neurological illness.
Sunny Hostin Calls Megyn Kelly an 'Ugly Person'
“I often say on this show, when you have a platform, there’s great responsibility with that, and when someone is using it for good, unlike Megyn Kelly, I think they should be applauded,” legal expert Sunny Hostin chimed in, before calling Kelly “an ugly person” over her remarks about Applegate.
“The idea that you would come out and say something like this, Megyn, is unbelievable, that you don’t have the wherewithal to recognize that someone is saying, ‘This is what’s happening to me,’” Goldberg said. “That’s how we get through our lives. We connect. That’s what this is about, and I’m going to connect to you and say, rethink your position on this, because you’re wrong.”