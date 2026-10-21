Megyn Kelly Reacts to Christina Applegate's MS Misdiagnosis: 'This Has Been a Wild Goose Chase'

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Megyn Kelly is weighing in on Christina Applegate's recent health revelation, criticizing the actress for spending years publicly discussing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis before learning that she may not have the condition after all. “When you think about the disease of multiple sclerosis, you think about a couple of people,” Kelly said during the October 20 episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” alongside the hosts of “Ruthless” Josh Holmes, Comfortably Smug, Michael Duncan and John Ashbrook.

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Source: MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE Megyn Kelly criticized Christina Applegate's public discussions of multiple sclerosis after the actress revealed that she had been misdiagnosed.

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Kelly pointed to Applegate's public association with MS, noting that the actress had become one of the best-known celebrities discussing the condition. “Christina Applegate is really the person I think most people, at least famous people, associate with this disease because she was one of the first to come out and say she had it. It's been so debilitating to her, and you know we've seen her look in a wheelchair and with a cane, and she the whole the whole podcast called ‘MeSsy,’ which is based on M and S... Well, she had a bit of an announcement this week, and here it was,” she ranted. She added, “I cannot keep up, you guys. I'm sorry, but like the woman who's made like every public statement about health for the past several years all about her MS, she's hosting an MS podcast, has now come out to tell us all she doesn't actually have it. This has all been a wild goose chase.”

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Source: MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE

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Kelly Questioned the Celebrity Focus on Health Conditions

Source: MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE On her October 20 show, Megyn Kelly questioned the way celebrities can become closely associated with specific health conditions.

Kelly argued that Applegate's experience highlighted the complications that can arise when public figures become prominent voices for a specific illness. “She has no idea what she actually has, and I just think this is like the problem with celebrities, wanting to lean into their health problems, and ‘now I will be the face of MS,’" she vented. “And I'm sure there are a lot of MS sufferers out there who are like, ‘What? And she's crying because she doesn't have MS?’ She's crying now because I guess she no longer gets to be the face of this disease, and as she says, she's back to ‘square one.’ She's made like a cottage industry of talking about her MS.”

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Applegate Got Emotional Over Her Misdiagnosis

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate shared the news during a new episode of her podcast, ‘MeSsy,’ alongside co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

As OK! previously reported, Applegate has been struggling to process the news after learning that she had been misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis. On Tuesday, October 20, the Dead to Me actress and her podcast co-host, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, released two back-to-back episodes of “MeSsy.” The actresses have used the show to discuss their personal experiences with illness, including Sigler's own MS diagnosis. During her first episode in months, Applegate opened up about taking time away from the podcast while trying to come to terms with what her doctor had told her. "She came into my room and said, 'Congratulations, you don’t have MS,'" Applegate recalled through tears. "I was, like, not happy at all. Everybody else was so happy."

Applegate Said Her Symptoms Have Not Improved

Source: MEGA The actress said she was not relieved by the news because her debilitating symptoms had not improved.