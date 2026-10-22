Megyn Kelly Slammed by Former Friend for 'Disgusting' Remarks on Christina Applegate’s MS Misdiagnosis: 'I've Kept My Mouth Shut for a Long Time'

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Megyn Kelly was slammed by a former friend for her comments about Christina Applegate. Janice Dean, a former Fox News correspondent, took to social media on October 21 to criticize Kelly's "mean girl" commentary on the actress' misdiagnosis of the autoimmune degenerative disorder, multiple sclerosis. "I’ve kept my mouth shut for a long time about mean girl Megyn Kelly," she wrote on X. "She used to be one of my closest friends and then she ghosted me after she endorsed Andrew Cuomo for mayor and I told her she broke my heart."

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'She's Brave for Telling the Truth'

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate announced she had been misdiagnosed with MS.

Dean noted she had been "blindsided" after Kelly ridiculed Applegate, who was first diagnosed in 2021, for "crying" over her misdiagnosis. "She's crying now because I guess she no longer gets to be the face of this disease, and as she says, she's back to ‘square one,'" Kelly said on October 20. "She's made, like, a cottage industry of talking about her MS.” Her former friend, who battles MS herself, called out Kelly's "disgusting" comments and noted she was grateful Applegate had come forward with the truth and raised awareness for the chronic illness. "Having MS for over 20 years, she knows how long it took for doctors to diagnose me," Dean said of Kelly. "I think Christina is brave for telling the truth, and I’m grateful she became a voice for so many of us."

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Source: MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE Megyn Kelly called the actress' health a 'wild goose chase.'

She also took another jab at the anchor: "I am one of those loser people Megyn Kelly refers to as wanting to talk about my diagnosis to help others." In the comments section of her post, Dean hit back at critics who echoed Kelly's sentiment, which criticized Applegate for "making herself a prominent spokesperson and advocate for the neurological condition." "So what? She listened to doctors and decided to speak out about an illness she believed she had,” Dean fired back. "She brought awareness to the disease and now she’s being honest and saying she was misdiagnosed, which is hugely brave." Taking one final swipe at her former friend, she expressed sympathy for Applegate, who now has "a mean lady who has millions of followers trashing her."

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Christina Applegate's Misdiagnosis

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate felt that she was 'going back to square one' with her health.

The actress recently returned home from four months in the hospital amid seemingly endless health woes. She opened up about her misdiagnosis on her podcast, "MeSsy," on which she discusses the highs and lows of MS with her co-host, Jamie-Lynn Sigler. "She came into my room and said, 'Congratulations, you don’t have MS,'" Applegate recalled through tears. "I was, like, not happy at all. Everybody else was so happy." The actress lamented "going back to square one" when it came to her health crisis, noting she was still battling debilitating symptoms but now without any answers.

Source: MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE Megyn Kelly claimed Christina Applegate wanted to be the 'face of MS.'