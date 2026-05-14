'The View' Hosts Giggle as They Drag Spencer Pratt for Comparing Himself to Barack Obama Amid L.A. Mayor Race: 'You Don't Have the Same Experience'

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The View co-hosts were in disbelief after L.A. mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt compared himself to Barack Obama. The stars discussed the controversy on the Thursday, May 14, episode of the morning show as the reality star continues to move up in the polls.

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Joy Behar Jokes About Spencer Pratt's Awards

Source: @theview/youtube Joy Behar joked about Spencer Pratt's accomplishments, which included Snapchatter of the Year in 2018.

"I just want to make this point. So Karen Bass has a JFK Profiles in Courage Award, she navigated California through the worse economic crisis since the depression," Joy Behar said, referring to current Mayor Bass, who is running again. "Spencer Pratt was Snapchatter of the Year at the 2018 Shortie Awards." "That’s all," the comedian quipped, prompting laughter from the live audience.

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'You Don't Have the Same Experience'

Source: @theview/youtube Sunny Hostin criticized the reality star for comparing himself to Barack Obama.

Sunny Hostin agreed with her costar, reading aloud some of The Hills alum's surprising quotes. "I have two awards from my community, President Obama actually didn’t even have awards when he was a community organizer," the MTV star during a May 8 interview. "He was able to become a senator and then a president for eight years. So, I feel like him and I have the same experience." The former prosecutor went on to call Pratt an "absurdity." “What? Snapchatter of the Year is not the same thing as head of the Law Review at Harvard?" Behar jokingly replied with a laugh.

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Source: mega Spencer Pratt decided to run for mayor due to his disapproval of how the California wildfires were handled.

Hostin said of his comments, "Spencer Pratt, sir, you don’t have the same experience, you don’t have a law degree from Harvard Law School. You were not a senator. and there are baby steps you can take, like why not run for City Council?"

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Whoopi Goldberg Weighs In

Source: @theview/youtube Whoopi Goldberg was 'stunned' by the violent AI video Spencer Pratt shared.

While Whoopi Goldberg revealed she's open to anyone running for office regardless of their background, she had a major issue with the violent AI-generated video the father-of-two recently uploaded. "I'm glad we're not showing it, because it stunned me," she confessed. "Especially when we're talking about [how] we have to tone down the violence, I was kind of freaked out by what I saw."

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Source: @theview/youtube The EGOT winner said she's open to 'anybody' running for mayor.

"If they know what they're doing, I welcome anybody who knows how to do this," she noted of political candidates. "But, if you're going to be like the guy who's already in charge? Thank you, no, I'm not happy with what's going on. Just because somebody's famous or is famous for something doesn't mean they know what's going on and how you're thinking or feeling."

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Why Is Spencer Pratt Running for Mayor?

Source: @spencerpratt/instagram The MTV alum lost his home in the catastrophic 2025 wildfires in California.