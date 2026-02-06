The View's Sunny Hostin Blasts Kid Rock's Lyrics About 'Liking Underage Girls' and Shames 'Racist' Bad Bunny Critics: Watch
Feb. 6 2026, Published 4:50 p.m. ET
The View costars skewered Kid Rock's skills on the Friday, February 6, episode of the series as they discussed the upcoming Super Bowl.
While Bad Bunny is the performer for this year's show on Sunday, February 8, some conservatives scoffed at the idea of having a Spanish-speaking artist as the headliner, which prompted Turning Point USA to schedule their own concert featuring Republican musicians such as Kid Rock.
Sunny Hostin Notes 'Puerto Ricans Are American Citizens'
Sunny Hostin mocked people who called Bad Bunny "a foreign act," explaining, "Puerto Ricans are American citizens, because Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States. All Puerto Ricans born in Puerto Rico or here on the mainland are American citizens."
"So, Bad Bunny, while he speaks Spanish, as Ana [Navarro] does, as I do, we're all Americans," Hostin declared.
She then listed off some Super Bowl performers that actually weren't Americans, such as Phil Collins and members of bands like U2 and Coldplay.
"It is so very racist what is happening in this country about Bad Bunny," the lawyer said. "It's just racism, pure and simple."
Sunny Hostin Reads Kid Rock's Controversial Lyrics
Hostin then took a moment to recite some of "Kid Rock's 'American' lyrics," as she read words from his 1997 tune "Cool, Daddy Cool."
"It includes the following lyrics about underage girls," she shared. "'Young ladies, young ladies, I like 'em underage/ See, some say that's statutory, but I say it's mandatory.'"
"So, if that's more American, go for it," Hostin said.
Sara Haines chimed in to give her two cents on Turning Point USA's concert.
"The problem is anyone watching the Turning Point show, it’s only political," she said. "So, if you’re watching the halftime show, it’s awesome music and thats why they book so well, if you’re watching Turning Point, it’s because you’re choosing to be political."
Joked Alyssa Farah Griffin, "If you have to pretend Kid Rock is good music, you’re making it political and you’re leading with your politics."
Kid Rock Snubs Bad Bunny
"First and foremost, it is a business decision by the NFL," Griffin said of choosing the halftime performer. "I'd guess this might be the most-watched. Listen, people want the rage bait. They want the engagement online. But, at the end of the day, Kid Rock is a very average artist who has mostly kind of gone past his prime. Average might be generous."
Kid Rock himself dissed the Grammy winner in a recent interview, sharing, "He’s talking about throwing a dance party, wearing a dress, and singing in Spanish? That’s cute. But we’re focused on playing great music for people who love America."
"While he's bringing backup dancers, I’m bringing guitars," the "Cowboy vocalist added. "While he bringing choreography, I’m bringing ‘turn it up so loud the grill shakes.’ This ain’t a fashion show — this is football."