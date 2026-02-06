The View's Sunny Hostin Blasts Kid Rock's Lyrics About 'Liking Underage Girls' and Shames 'Racist' Bad Bunny Critics: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin Notes 'Puerto Ricans Are American Citizens'

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin shamed backlash over Bad Bunny's performance, as the Puerto Rican star is also American.

Sunny Hostin mocked people who called Bad Bunny "a foreign act," explaining, "Puerto Ricans are American citizens, because Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States. All Puerto Ricans born in Puerto Rico or here on the mainland are American citizens." "So, Bad Bunny, while he speaks Spanish, as Ana [Navarro] does, as I do, we're all Americans," Hostin declared.

Source: @theview/x Kid Rock is the headliner of Turning Point USA's Super Bowl concert.

She then listed off some Super Bowl performers that actually weren't Americans, such as Phil Collins and members of bands like U2 and Coldplay. "It is so very racist what is happening in this country about Bad Bunny," the lawyer said. "It's just racism, pure and simple."

Sunny Hostin Reads Kid Rock's Controversial Lyrics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OK! Magazine (@okmagazine) Sunny Hostin shamed Kid Rock for his lyrics, such as 'Young ladies, young ladies, I like 'em underage/ See, some say that's statutory, but I say it's mandatory.'

Hostin then took a moment to recite some of "Kid Rock's 'American' lyrics," as she read words from his 1997 tune "Cool, Daddy Cool." "It includes the following lyrics about underage girls," she shared. "'Young ladies, young ladies, I like 'em underage/ See, some say that's statutory, but I say it's mandatory.'" "So, if that's more American, go for it," Hostin said.

Source: mega The talk show hosts agreed Turning Point USA's concert is 'political.'

Sara Haines chimed in to give her two cents on Turning Point USA's concert. "The problem is anyone watching the Turning Point show, it’s only political," she said. "So, if you’re watching the halftime show, it’s awesome music and thats why they book so well, if you’re watching Turning Point, it’s because you’re choosing to be political." Joked Alyssa Farah Griffin, "If you have to pretend Kid Rock is good music, you’re making it political and you’re leading with your politics."

Kid Rock Snubs Bad Bunny

Source: mega Kid Rock dissed Bad Bunny for wanting to 'throw a dance party' and 'sing in Spanish.'