or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sunny Hostin
OK LogoNEWS

The View's Sunny Hostin Blasts Kid Rock's Lyrics About 'Liking Underage Girls' and Shames 'Racist' Bad Bunny Critics: Watch

Composite photo of Sunny Hostin and Kid Rock
Source: @theview/x;mega

Kid Rock is headlining Turning Point USA's All-American Halftime Show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 6 2026, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The View costars skewered Kid Rock's skills on the Friday, February 6, episode of the series as they discussed the upcoming Super Bowl.

While Bad Bunny is the performer for this year's show on Sunday, February 8, some conservatives scoffed at the idea of having a Spanish-speaking artist as the headliner, which prompted Turning Point USA to schedule their own concert featuring Republican musicians such as Kid Rock.

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin Notes 'Puerto Ricans Are American Citizens'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sunny Hostin shamed backlash over Bad Bunny's performance, as the Puerto Rican star is also American.
Source: @theview/x

Sunny Hostin shamed backlash over Bad Bunny's performance, as the Puerto Rican star is also American.

Sunny Hostin mocked people who called Bad Bunny "a foreign act," explaining, "Puerto Ricans are American citizens, because Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States. All Puerto Ricans born in Puerto Rico or here on the mainland are American citizens."

"So, Bad Bunny, while he speaks Spanish, as Ana [Navarro] does, as I do, we're all Americans," Hostin declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Kid Rock is the headliner of Turning Point USA's Super Bowl concert.
Source: @theview/x

Kid Rock is the headliner of Turning Point USA's Super Bowl concert.

She then listed off some Super Bowl performers that actually weren't Americans, such as Phil Collins and members of bands like U2 and Coldplay.

"It is so very racist what is happening in this country about Bad Bunny," the lawyer said. "It's just racism, pure and simple."

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin Reads Kid Rock's Controversial Lyrics

MORE ON:
Sunny Hostin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Sunny Hostin shamed Kid Rock for his lyrics, such as 'Young ladies, young ladies, I like 'em underage/ See, some say that's statutory, but I say it's mandatory.'

Hostin then took a moment to recite some of "Kid Rock's 'American' lyrics," as she read words from his 1997 tune "Cool, Daddy Cool."

"It includes the following lyrics about underage girls," she shared. "'Young ladies, young ladies, I like 'em underage/ See, some say that's statutory, but I say it's mandatory.'"

"So, if that's more American, go for it," Hostin said.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The talk show hosts agreed Turning Point USA's concert is 'political.'
Source: mega

The talk show hosts agreed Turning Point USA's concert is 'political.'

Sara Haines chimed in to give her two cents on Turning Point USA's concert.

"The problem is anyone watching the Turning Point show, it’s only political," she said. "So, if you’re watching the halftime show, it’s awesome music and thats why they book so well, if you’re watching Turning Point, it’s because you’re choosing to be political."

Joked Alyssa Farah Griffin, "If you have to pretend Kid Rock is good music, you’re making it political and you’re leading with your politics."

Article continues below advertisement

Kid Rock Snubs Bad Bunny

Photo of Kid Rock dissed Bad Bunny for wanting to 'throw a dance party' and 'sing in Spanish.'
Source: mega

Kid Rock dissed Bad Bunny for wanting to 'throw a dance party' and 'sing in Spanish.'

"First and foremost, it is a business decision by the NFL," Griffin said of choosing the halftime performer. "I'd guess this might be the most-watched. Listen, people want the rage bait. They want the engagement online. But, at the end of the day, Kid Rock is a very average artist who has mostly kind of gone past his prime. Average might be generous."

Kid Rock himself dissed the Grammy winner in a recent interview, sharing, "He’s talking about throwing a dance party, wearing a dress, and singing in Spanish? That’s cute. But we’re focused on playing great music for people who love America."

"While he's bringing backup dancers, I’m bringing guitars," the "Cowboy vocalist added. "While he bringing choreography, I’m bringing ‘turn it up so loud the grill shakes.’ This ain’t a fashion show — this is football."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.