The View's Whoopi Goldberg Was 'Surprised' by How Many Republicans Sent Joe Biden Well-Wishes After His Cancer Reveal
The ladies of The View took a moment on the Monday, May 19, episode of the talk show to discuss Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis, which was revealed to the public one day prior.
In particular, Whoopi Goldberg shared she was pleasantly surprised to see some of the people who wished him well — though she didn't name anyone in particular.
Whoopi Goldberg Was Happy to See Republicans Wish Joe Biden Well
After the co-hosts noted they're thinking of the former president, 82, and his family, Goldberg shared, "This diagnosis has been met with an outpouring of support on both sides of the aisle."
"It was surprising to see some of the people who wished them well and it made me feel better," she confessed, likely referring to Republicans such as Donald Trump, 78. "It made me feel better about it."
Goldberg also shamed anyone who's accusing Biden of concealing his diagnosis until after the 2024 election concluded.
"Had this been the case while he was president, there's no way you wouldn't have known. Because he would have had to have these treatments," she insisted. "This is not something that he was carrying around or hiding."
The EGOT winner, 69, concluded her words on the situation by emphasizing, "Again, I want to commend the people who cut their tongues off and said get well soon. It did something for me."
Costar Ana Navarro, 53, then quipped, "And the people who didn't cut their tongues off: I have a place where they can put 'em!"
"Well, I'm not giving them any sun at all," Goldberg replied. "That's why I'm not even mentioning it."
"That's why I'm saying those who did, who were shocking... when you read the names it was like, [gasps] 'You said something good?' Oh my god! It turns out that you have a heart," the mom-of-one continued. "So there is reason to have faith. We actually all are suffering together in many ways, so we’re not alone and that’s a good thing."
The current commander-in-chief reacted to the news by writing on Truth Social, "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extended our warmest and best wishes to Jill [Biden] and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”
Joe Biden Thanks the Public for Their Support
As OK! reported, the ex-POTUS shared a selfie alongside his wife to express his gratitude to those who have reached out.
"Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places," he wrote. "Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."
Donald Trump Jr. Thinks Joe Biden's Diagnosis Could Be a 'Cover-Up'
Despite most people spreading the love, Donald Trump Jr.., 53, was one of the individuals to question the diagnosis announcement.
"What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???" the first son tweeted, taking aim at the ex-president's wife even though she has a doctorate degree in education, not in the medical field.