The View's Whoopi Goldberg Was 'Surprised' by How Many Republicans Sent Joe Biden Well-Wishes After His Cancer Reveal

"Well, I'm not giving them any sun at all," Goldberg replied. "That's why I'm not even mentioning it."

"That's why I'm saying those who did, who were shocking... when you read the names it was like, [gasps] 'You said something good?' Oh my god! It turns out that you have a heart," the mom-of-one continued. "So there is reason to have faith. We actually all are suffering together in many ways, so we’re not alone and that’s a good thing."

The current commander-in-chief reacted to the news by writing on Truth Social, "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extended our warmest and best wishes to Jill [Biden] and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”