Article continues below advertisement

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, June 17, during the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, President Donald Trump leveled harsh, vitriolic criticism of former President Barack Obama's 2015 Iran nuclear deal (the JCPOA). While discussing his administration's own pending memorandum of understanding with Iran, Trump attacked Obama's legacy, claiming that Iran took advantage of the prior administration after receiving billions of dollars in unfrozen assets. During his remarks, Trump detailed the cash transfers made under the Obama administration and stated, “And you know what the Iranians did? They laughed at Obama, and they said, 'He's a stupid son of a b----.’” The term "pallets of cash" became an anti-Obama trope by MAGA Republicans who blasted the former president for airlifting $1.7 billion in physical cash to Iran on wooden pallets in 2016 — money that belonged to Iran from a trust fund established before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed Iran took advantage of Barack Obama's administration.

Article continues below advertisement

The Iranians never said what Trump alleged they said. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif praised the deal and treated Obama's administration as a credible negotiating partner. The expletive-laden comments occurred as Trump attempted to distinguish his current framework from the 2015 agreement. A 14-point draft framework between the U.S. and Iran is expected to be signed in Switzerland. Trump emphasized to reporters that the current agreement is only a memorandum of understanding. He explicitly warned that military action remains on the table, stating, “If they don't behave, we will go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their heads.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif treated Obama's administration as a credible negotiating partner.

Trump's aggressive rhetoric came as critics noted that his vague deal with Iran appears to be worse than former President Obama’s. The flailing octogenarian POTUS is facing intense backlash over his newly announced peace framework with Iran, with critics across the political spectrum — including members of his own party and foreign policy experts — arguing that the new agreement is substantially weaker and worse than the 2015 Obama-era deal that Trump previously tore down. The comparison has provoked fierce media scrutiny and public defensiveness from Trump, who maintains with no evidence that his framework is vastly superior. While Obama's 2015 deal unfroze Iran's own frozen financial assets and provided relief from international sanctions in exchange for strict nuclear compliance, reports indicate that, in addition to unfreezing Iranian funds, Trump’s proposal includes a $300 billion reconstruction fund funded by the U.S. and its allies.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has faced immense backlash over his war in Iran.

Critics label this as a massive, humiliating payout following a brief but costly war. Trump’s alleged deal may allow Iran to levy tolls on ships navigating through the reopened Strait of Hormuz, which was open and operating normally before Trump decided to enter a war with Israel against Iran. Obama’s deal mandated verifiable, 10-year delays on nuclear enrichment, drastically reduced existing enriched uranium stockpiles, and implemented strict international monitoring. In contrast, Trump’s current deal draft leaves much of Iran's latent nuclear capabilities — such as specialized scientific expertise, centrifuges, and unmonitored sites — completely intact. Scholars like Robert Pape argue it provides a "speedway" to a nuclear bomb rather than a "wall.” Critics highlight a massive irony: Trump launched a brief war in early 2026, aiming for total regional transformation and regime collapse in Tehran. Instead, the conflict depleted U.S. weapon stockpiles, cost billions and resulted in a deal where the U.S. appears to be capitulating to an entrenched Iranian government.

Source: MEGA Republicans, including outgoing Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, have openly condemned Donald Trump's peace deal.