The Wanted's Max George Hospitalized With Heart 'Issues' 2 Years After Bandmate Tom Parker's Death: 'This Is a Huge Shock'
The Wanted's Max George is facing some tough health news.
The singer was hospitalized on December 12 after discovering heart complications — just two years after his bandmate Tom Parker tragically passed away from a brain tumor.
“Yesterday I felt really unwell and was taken in to hospital. Unfortunately after some tests they’ve found that I have some issues with my heart,” he wrote via Instagram, alongside a photo of him lying in a hospital bed.
“I have a lot more tests to determine the extent of the problems and what surgery I will need to get me back on my feet,” he continued. “Although this is a huge shock and no doubt a set back, it’s something I’ll take on with all I’ve got! I count myself very lucky that this was caught when it was.”
Though the British boyband member wasn't expecting to be cooped up around the holidays, he's staying positive.
“It’s gonna be a difficult few weeks / months… and Christmas in a hospital bed wasn’t exactly what I had planned! But, as always, I’m surrounded with love and support from my wonderful partner Maisie, her family, my family and friends.. and I’m 100% in the best place,” the singer penned.
“Apologies if I bore you with updates in the coming weeks. I’ve probably got a month in a bed and there’s not THAT much to do!😂 Let’s do this!🤘🏻 Much love, Max x,” he concluded.
Naturally, his loyal fans were quick to send their well-wishes to the “Barcelona” singer.
“Sending you so much love and hugs Max, I hope they get to the bottom of things for you soon and you make a speedy recovery ❤️,” one wrote.
Another chimed in, “Hope it's nothing too serious 🤞🏼 love ya Max, hope everything is ok in the end.”
- Michael Bolton Reveals He's 'Recuperating at Home' After Undergoing 'Immediate Surgery' for a Brain Tumor
- 'Feeling Much Better': Disney Star Joshua Bassett 'On The Mend' After Undergoing Emergency Surgery
- Musician Bret Michaels Hospitalized Before Poison Show, Says It Was 'Due To An Unknown Complication'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“😢😍 I hope you get better soon. We will look forward to the updates. I’m glad you have a great support system around you. There’s no doubt you’ll be back on your feet soon. ❤️,” a third fan added.
George’s bandmate Siva Kaneswaran also showed support, writing, “Here for you brother. Rest up and get well soon ❤️.”
His hospitalization comes two years after Parker’s tragic death at 33 years old due to Stage Four glioblastoma, which he revealed in 2020.
"Our hearts are broken,” Parker’s wife, Kelsey Hardwick, wrote following his death in March 2022. "Tom was the centre of our world. We can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."
"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children,” Hardwick continued. “Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you."
The couple married in 2018 and share two kids: daughter Aurelia Rose and son Bodhi.
After years of emotional turmoil, the single mom has finally found peace.
“Do you know what? I’m in a better place than I was,” she told The Sun in September. “I think I just jumped straight back into work, because ultimately, I was thinking, ‘S---, I need to provide for the kids.’ Now I feel lighter and I feel like I can see more clearly."
That same month, Hardwick introduced her new man on social media, with Jay McGuiness, a former bandmate of Parker’s, commenting, “Love is always the answer ♥️.”