The Wanted star Tom Parker revealed he’s experiencing memory loss following treatment for his brain tumor.

The 32-year-old was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma back in October, and while he’s under underwent several rounds of radiotherapy and chemotherapy in a bid to prolong his life, the singer-songwriter says that his memory has taken a huge hit because of it.

“As some of you know, I have been through chemo and radio, haven’t I?” he said.

“Which was pretty god-damn brutal, but some of the side effects from the chemo and radio are you get bad memory loss.”

On a regular basis, Parker said he’s quick to forget certain events of the day, but he’d been pretty good at remembering “weird” things such as presents for his daughter Aurelia.

“But it’s the weirdest thing because like, I’ll go to [Kelsey], ‘What did I just do?’ But I can remember stuff like this…” he continued.

It’s been a tough couple of months for Parker, but he’s still been able to see the positive side of things amid his grueling treatment plan to beat his illness.

Last week, the “Glad You Came” hitmaker and his wife Kelsey shared their 11-year wedding anniversary, having posted a heartfelt tribute to his partner on Instagram that was sure to bring tears to her eyes.

“It’s been an incredible journey so far, lots of adventures, a whole lotta love and two beautiful kids. Some slight obstacles to overcome but nothing we can’t get through together,” he wrote.

Kelsey had also taken to her social media handle, writing: “This year we have faced the biggest challenge but we have the most important thing and that is each other and our beautiful family.”

The two welcomed their second child in October.

On December 19, Parker had made it no secret to his 200,000 followers that his cancer treatment had come with “brutal” side effects aside from the memory loss he’d already been dealing with, but being surrounded by his supportive family has made the process somewhat tolerable.

Parker’s health problems have not stopped him from continuing on with his passion for music, having revealed to Metro earlier this month that if the social distancing regulations change in 2021, he’ll definitely want to head back on the road to promote some of his new songs.

His cover of Tamia’s “So Into You” was released on December 6, showing clear signs that despite his ongoing cancer battle, the British heartthrob isn’t allowing his illness to prevent him from continuing to do what he loves.