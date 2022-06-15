10 Scandals From 14 Years Of 'The Wendy Williams Show'

The Wendy Williams Show is officially coming to an end on Friday, June 17, and it's a bittersweet moment for fans.

The long-running talk show hosted by Wendy Williams first premiered in the summer of 2008 and ran for 13 seasons, before it hit a rough patch when the 57-year-old had to take a break from the show after suffering a series of health issues including battling Graves' disease and being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Despite boasting a 14 year run, the once-beloved chat-fest has its own history of scandal, from Williams being slammed for making insensitive comments about the LGBTQ+ community to being criticized by viewers for her repeated rude quips about other celebrities.