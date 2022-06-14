Wendy Williams' Talk Show Will Officially Come To An End This Week — But The Leading Lady Will Not Be Present
Wendy Williams' talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, will officially come to an end on Friday, June 17, Variety reported on Tuesday, June 14.
However, the star, who has been ill over the past few years, will not be present for the final episode.
“The final original episode of The Wendy Williams Show will air on Friday, June 17th, with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication,” a spokesperson for the show said in a statement to the outlet.
Williams hasn't been on her show throughout the 2021-2022 season, as she suffers from Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder.
In March, the New Jersey native gave an update on how she is doing. "[My] health is very well. And I've actually had a few appointments. You know, I'm 57 now and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old," she said at the time.
Williams also addressed her battle with Wells Fargo, as they froze her account after believing she "was of unsound mind" and needed guardianship.
"They say anything, including something crazy like that, about me," she noted. "They're saying that I need somebody to handle my accounts and I don't want that. I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I've worked hard for my entire life. I don't lie, I don't cheat, and I don't steal. I'm an honest, hard-working person."
Despite being away from the spotlight, the mom-of-one declared that she's not going anywhere.
"I'm very comfortable. My partners with the show, everybody's ready. Give me about three months," the Think Like A Man star said. "There are private things that I have to deal with and then I'll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing."
Going forward, Sherri Shepherd is taking over William's time slot. "I'm so thankful to Wendy for letting me fill in for her and letting me fill the gap to support her as all the other co-hosts have also done," Shepherd previously said.