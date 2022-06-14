Wendy Williams' Talk Show Will Officially Come To An End This Week — But The Leading Lady Will Not Be Present

Williams also addressed her battle with Wells Fargo, as they froze her account after believing she "was of unsound mind" and needed guardianship.

"They say anything, including something crazy like that, about me," she noted. "They're saying that I need somebody to handle my accounts and I don't want that. I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I've worked hard for my entire life. I don't lie, I don't cheat, and I don't steal. I'm an honest, hard-working person."

Despite being away from the spotlight, the mom-of-one declared that she's not going anywhere.

"I'm very comfortable. My partners with the show, everybody's ready. Give me about three months," the Think Like A Man star said. "There are private things that I have to deal with and then I'll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing."