Thief Robs Mariah Carey’s Atlanta Home While Singer Vacations In The Hamptons
Mariah Carey was the victim a break-in. The megastar was seen vacationing in Italy as well as in her $20 million dollar rental in the Hamptons around the time that someone broke into her $5.5 million Atlanta home.
Although local authorities confirmed the burglary, no details have been released on what was stolen as it is "still an open investigation."
Carey is believed to have bought the sprawling Georgia property in November 2021. It boasts nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and an extensive yard with a tennis court, a pool and a playground for her kids.
The "We Belong Together" singer has been on holiday for the last few weeks, taking in the sights of Capri in Italy with her partner, Bryan Tanaka, and her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe — who she shares with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.
The mother-of-two hasn't been shy about sharing flashy photos of her weeks-long getaways with her family. On July 25, she posted a picture of herself lounging in her luxurious Hamptons rental. Earlier this month, Carey and Tanaka were spotted on a romantic date night in New York.
The break-in was reported to authorities on Wednesday, July 27, two days after she shared sweet snapshots of her home in the Hamptons. It is being theorized that her photos confirming she was out of state emboldened the thief to burglarize her Georgia home.
It is unclear what was stolen and how much the items were worth, but based on Carey's lavish lifestyle, it's safe to say the items may have been worth a pretty penny.
As OK! previously reported, she has so issue dropping some serious cash on luxury gifts for her boyfriend while out and about on spending sprees. Tanaka, however, is reportedly becoming uncomfortable with all of the unnecessary spending.
"Mariah literally drops thousands each month paying for his designer clothes, jewelry and cars," a friend spilled this past January. "And whenever they go on vacation, it’s luxe all the way, and he’s given carte blanche to buy whatever he pleases."
"Bryan didn’t know this is what he signed up for when he got together with Mariah, but if it makes her happy, he should just let her spoil him rotten!" the friend added.
Page Six was first to report the robbery.