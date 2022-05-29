The Road To Recovery: Thomas Markle Feels 'Lucky' To Be Alive After Suffering Major Stroke
Thomas Markle is out of the hospital and on the mend after experiencing a terrifying health scare that caused him to lose his speech.
Meghan Markle's estranged father, 77, suffered a major stroke in Mexico and was rushed over the border to a medical facility in San Diego on Monday, May 23. Despite his speech loss, he considers himself fortunate to still be alive.
"I want to thank everyone, especially the wonderful doctors and nurses who saved my life. They are angels," he told the Daily Mail on Sunday, May 29. (Thomas communicated with the outlet by writing with a felt tip pen on a whiteboard.)
"I have been deeply moved by loving messages I’ve received from all over the world," he wrote. "People have been so kind. I can’t speak right now, but I am working hard and will thank people properly when I can."
"I have lots of hard work to do and will do it," he continued, referring to his ongoing recovery and long road ahead to regaining his speech. "I want to get well. I’m so lucky to have had amazing care and love. Thank you everyone."
THOMAS MARKLE CONGRATULATES QUEEN ELIZABETH ON 70-YEAR REIGN WHILE MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY HAVE YET TO MAKE A STATEMENT
Thomas also addressed his cancelled plans to fly to the U.K. to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee festivities. "I wanted to come to pay my respects to the Queen," he penned on the board. "I wish her a happy Jubilee and many more years."
As OK! previously reported, biographer Tom Bower claimed he believes Thomas had other reasons for wanting to attend the celebrations.
"He was a very loving father to Meghan and supported her throughout her childhood when her mother wasn't there and paid for her student fees too and he was very upset he hasn't been able to see his grandchildren," he explained of the ailing 77-year-old. "So I do think to an extent, he was coming to London to see the Queen, he was also hoping to see Meghan and see his grandchildren."
The Duchess of Sussex, who has been estranged from her father for several years, has reportedly not visited Thomas at all amid his continued health issues, causing her half-sister, Samantha, to accuse her of elder abuse.
"He’s been through so much," Samantha stated in a heated interview on Dan Wootton Tonight. "Two heart attacks, a pandemic and now a stroke. None of us have heard from Meghan – that’s negligence."