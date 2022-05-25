Thomas Markle Was Planning On Coming To The U.K. To 'Issue An Ultimatum' To Daughter Meghan, Biographer Reveals

"Well no, he was going to come to Windsor with TV cameras and he was going to issue an ultimatum that Meghan should come out of Windsor castle and see him and bring the grandchildren too," the writer explained.

Thomas previously shared that he was "looking forward" to spending more time with the royals. "I'm going to show my respect for the Queen, and I'm going to make sure the Queen understands my entire family respects the Queen and the royals and we admire them and we want them to know that is how we feel about them," he said.