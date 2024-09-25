Tia Mowry Insists She and Twin Sister Tamera Have a 'Beautiful Connection' Despite No Longer Being 'Close': 'It's Called Life'
Close or not — Tia Mowry and twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley will always have a special connection!
In a new interview published Tuesday, September 24, Tia clarified recent headline-making comments that were revealed during a trailer for her new We TV reality series, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, where she wished she and Tamera, both 46, "were still close."
While chatting with a news publication, Tia claimed the meaning behind her remarks had to do with Tamera no longer living in close proximity to her sister, causing them to drift apart a bit.
Tia is currently living in Los Angeles, where her brother Tahj Mowry and their father, Timothy Mowry, also reside. Tamera, on the other hand, lives in Napa, Calif., with her husband, Adam Housley, and kids Aden, 11, and Ariah, 9, while the Twitches stars' other brother Tavior Mowry settled down in Tennessee.
"In these transitions in life, sometimes you just want a hug and you just want someone to be as accessible as they used to be, and that is not the case," Tia explained. "It’s called life."
"I love my sister very much. She loves me very much," Tia insisted of her and Tamera's relationship. "We have a closeness and a beautiful connection. But that’s what that was all about. It’s just how life unfolds, and it happens with many families."
While Tia's intentions weren't to have the world think the twins had a dramatic falling out, she found the heightened amount of attention toward the situation "not surprising."
"When you’ve been in this industry for over 30 years, things are always taken out of context and it is what it is. The only thing that I can do is control my behaviors and be the best person that I could possibly be, and that’s what both of us are," she declared. "We are incredible, inspiring examples, and we have been that all our lives. So, why change that now?"
Tia's reality television series highlights the scary "unknowns" of the mom-of-two's life following her shocking 2023 divorce from Cory Hardrict, whom she shares son Cree, 13, and daughter Cairo, 6, with.
"There’s beauty in solitude. There’s beauty in change. There’s beauty in understanding oneself — understanding your traumas, understanding your triggers," Tia expressed during the interview. "What role do I play in these transitions? What role have I played in my pain and suffering? That has been something that has been in the forefront of my healing and my journey."
In a teaser for the show, which premieres on Friday, October 4, Tia confessed her desire to "pick up the phone and call" Tamera but was hesitant to do so, admitting, "that’s just not where we are right now."
Us Weekly interviewed Tia.