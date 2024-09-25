Tia Mowry Insists She and Twin Sister Tamera Have a 'Beautiful Connection' Despite No Longer Being 'Close': 'It's Called Life'

Tia Mowry admitted to wishing she was 'still close' to her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley in a trailer for her new We TV series.

In a new interview published Tuesday, September 24, Tia clarified recent headline-making comments that were revealed during a trailer for her new We TV reality series, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, where she wished she and Tamera, both 46, " were still close ."

Tia is currently living in Los Angeles, where her brother Tahj Mowry and their father, Timothy Mowry , also reside. Tamera, on the other hand, lives in Napa, Calif., with her husband, Adam Housley , and kids Aden , 11, and Ariah , 9, while the Twitches stars' other brother Tavior Mowry settled down in Tennessee.

While chatting with a news publication, Tia claimed the meaning behind her remarks had to do with Tamera no longer living in close proximity to her sister, causing them to drift apart a bit.

"I love my sister very much. She loves me very much," Tia insisted of her and Tamera's relationship. "We have a closeness and a beautiful connection. But that’s what that was all about. It’s just how life unfolds, and it happens with many families."

"In these transitions in life, sometimes you just want a hug and you just want someone to be as accessible as they used to be, and that is not the case," Tia explained. "It’s called life."

While Tia's intentions weren't to have the world think the twins had a dramatic falling out, she found the heightened amount of attention toward the situation "not surprising."

"When you’ve been in this industry for over 30 years, things are always taken out of context and it is what it is. The only thing that I can do is control my behaviors and be the best person that I could possibly be, and that’s what both of us are," she declared. "We are incredible, inspiring examples, and we have been that all our lives. So, why change that now?"