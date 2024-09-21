Tia Mowry Reveals She and Twin Sister Tamera Mowry-Housley Are No Longer 'Close' After Shocking Falling Out: 'That’s Just Not Where We Are Right Now'

"I’ve always wanted the family dynamic of having a mom and a dad in one household. When you’re dropping your kids off, you actually visually see how that is no longer," Tia explained of her difficult 2023 split from Cory Hardrict after 14 years together. "Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce."

"It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her, but that’s just not where we are right now,” she admitted of where she currently stands with Tamera.