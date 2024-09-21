Tia Mowry Reveals She and Twin Sister Tamera Mowry-Housley Are No Longer 'Close' After Shocking Falling Out: 'That’s Just Not Where We Are Right Now'
Millennial hearts around the world just shattered.
In the emotional trailer for Tia Mowry's WeTV docuseries, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, the Sister, Sister star, 46, admitted she and her twin, Tamera Mowry-Housley, aren't as tight as they used to be.
"I’ve always wanted the family dynamic of having a mom and a dad in one household. When you’re dropping your kids off, you actually visually see how that is no longer," Tia explained of her difficult 2023 split from Cory Hardrict after 14 years together. "Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce."
"It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her, but that’s just not where we are right now,” she admitted of where she currently stands with Tamera.
While the direct cause of their rift has yet to be revealed, Tia dropped a hinwho married Adam Housley in 2011, opened up about her sibling's new single lifestyle earlier this year. "See this is the thing: Tia is living her life right now and Tia is doing Tia," the former child star explained during a May 2024 interview.
"I feel like she doesn't want any of our input right now and I can only respect that. I think she is doing her," she added. "I'm respecting that."
The Pepperdine University alum seemingly hinted at there being some trouble between her and her family member when asked if she would be appearing on Tia's upcoming series. "She didn't ask me," The Real alum spilled. "She didn't, so I take that as no."
Tamera's chill toward Tia, with whom she shot to stardom with in the 1990s sitcom Sister, Sister, differed from just a year prior. "I would love it. I would absolutely love it. I am willing and able! I am there whenever she wants to, whenever the timing is right, whenever the project is right. I'm absolutely there. I have always been!" Tamera exclusively told OK! about the possibility of working with her sister again.
"I'm all about balance in life. We know each other so well. If you watched our reality show, there were some arguments. That's what sisters do! It is what it is, but we learned from those and we've learned to respect our differences," she explained of their dynamic.