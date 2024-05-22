Tamera Mowry Says Twin Tia Doesn't Want Her Dating Advice After Cory Hardrict Divorce
Tamera Mowry-Housley won't be meddling in twin Tia Mowry's love life now that the latter is a single lady after finalizing her divorce from Cory Hardrict last year.
Tamera touched on her sister's dating dynamic while walking the Tuesday, May 21, red carpet for the 49th annual Gracie Awards.
When asked if she was giving her sibling any advice, she replied to a reporter, "See this is the thing: Tia is living her life right now and Tia is doing Tia."
"I feel like she doesn't want any of our input right now and I can only respect that. I think she is doing her," emphasized the mom-of-two, who married Adam Housley in 2011. "I'm respecting that."
Fans will get a glimpse into the Family Reunion star's new chapter of life in her reality show, Tia Mowry: My Next Act.
"I am excited to share more about myself, both personally and professionally," she said in an April statement of her upcoming WE tv series. "Having been in the public eye for most my life, things often get misinterpreted, or people get misled. I am excited to pull back the curtain on this next chapter of my life."
Tamera admitted to the reporter that she "didn't know" about the show until "the rest of the world" found out, admitting she probably won't be on the series.
"She didn't ask me," The Real alum said on May 21. "She didn't, so I take that as no."
After marrying in 2008, Tia and Cory welcomed two children together, but they called it quits in late 2022.
"I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness," she spilled on Today of what prompted her to file for divorce. "I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family. But at the end of the day, it’s about self-love."
"When you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value and know your worth, then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening," Tia explained. "And it’s not easy. It’s a hard journey, but at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it."
Just last month, Tia touched on how "recovering" from the split felt like a "whirlwind."
"One moment you're relieved, feeling like you've conquered something significant, then suddenly emotions hit you all over again," she explained on Instagram.
In the end, the TV star hopes to "be able to look back on this time with nothing but warmth and gratitude for the beautiful children brought into my life and the stronger version of myself that emerged from the experience."
