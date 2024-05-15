Tiffani Thiessen Admits 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Stars 'Didn't Make It the Easiest for Me' When She Joined the Show in Season 5
Tiffani Thiessen is spilling the tea on what it was like to join Beverly Hills, 90210 after the popular series had already been on the air for four seasons.
"You know, there’s a lot of hard memories, but there were a lot of great memories," the actress recently spilled to a reporter.
The mom-of-two, 50, noted she was dating costar Brian Austin Green at the time, which "probably made it a little bit easier for me."
"[I] had a lot of different emotions," she explained.
"I had a boyfriend who definitely was probably not the most secure with me being there," the Dinner at Tiffani's host added, though she didn't clarify whether she was talking about Green, 50, or someone she dated after they split.
"I also had my own insecurities about being on a job that, again, was very established. There were relationships that were super close that I wasn’t a part of," the Saved by the Bell alum shared. "It was definitely stressful and hard."
"I really take pride in having people speak about my work ethic and how professional I am. I still am like that to this day, and I think everybody would say that about me, I would hope. No one’s ever not," Thiessen continued. "But it was definitely hard. They didn’t make it the easiest for me, I’ll say."
- Brian Austin Green Admits He Was 'F----ing Jealous' of '90210' Costars During Relationship With Tiffani Thiessen: 'I Can't Imagine What That Was Like for Her'
- Tiffani Thiessen Shows Some Skin in Risqué Photo in Honor of 50th Birthday — and Her Husband Responds!
- Tiffani Thiessen Reveals Her Children Have 'Never Expressed' Interest In Show Business: 'My Husband & I Are More Than OK With That'
"We were all young and stupid and that’s why I don’t hold any grudges," she added.
When asked about her current relationship with Green, Thiessen replied, "We’re both adults. I mean, our split was pretty amicable. It was easy, like, truly. He moved on. I moved on, and we had to work together."
The actress' comments come roughly two months after Green admitted he loathed Thiessen having to film intimate scenes.
"I’d never been in a real serious relationship before. I was incredibly jealous every time she would f------ have to work with anybody else because we’d already been doing the show for four years. Like, this is my family," he explained in March on costar Shannen Doherty's podcast "Let's be Clear."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I used to bring Tiffani to events so she knew everybody from then and then all of a sudden she’s doing s-- scenes and s--- with people that were like my family and my brothers. It was strange," the father-of-five confessed. "I remember I was really just f------ jealous and boisterous."
Us Weekly spoke to Thiessen.