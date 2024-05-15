OK Magazine
Tiffani Thiessen Admits 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Stars 'Didn't Make It the Easiest for Me' When She Joined the Show in Season 5

Source: mega
By:

May 15 2024, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

Tiffani Thiessen is spilling the tea on what it was like to join Beverly Hills, 90210 after the popular series had already been on the air for four seasons.

"You know, there’s a lot of hard memories, but there were a lot of great memories," the actress recently spilled to a reporter.

Source: mega

Tiffani Thiessen admitted it was 'stressful' when she joined 'Beverly Hills, 90210' in Season 5.

The mom-of-two, 50, noted she was dating costar Brian Austin Green at the time, which "probably made it a little bit easier for me."

"[I] had a lot of different emotions," she explained.

"I had a boyfriend who definitely was probably not the most secure with me being there," the Dinner at Tiffani's host added, though she didn't clarify whether she was talking about Green, 50, or someone she dated after they split.

Source: mega

The actress didn't fit in with the cast right away.

"I also had my own insecurities about being on a job that, again, was very established. There were relationships that were super close that I wasn’t a part of," the Saved by the Bell alum shared. "It was definitely stressful and hard."

"I really take pride in having people speak about my work ethic and how professional I am. I still am like that to this day, and I think everybody would say that about me, I would hope. No one’s ever not," Thiessen continued. "But it was definitely hard. They didn’t make it the easiest for me, I’ll say."

Source: mega

Thiessen has two kids with husband Brady Smith.

"We were all young and stupid and that’s why I don’t hold any grudges," she added.

When asked about her current relationship with Green, Thiessen replied, "We’re both adults. I mean, our split was pretty amicable. It was easy, like, truly. He moved on. I moved on, and we had to work together."

Source: mega

The costars dated from 1992 to 1995.

The actress' comments come roughly two months after Green admitted he loathed Thiessen having to film intimate scenes.

"I’d never been in a real serious relationship before. I was incredibly jealous every time she would f------ have to work with anybody else because we’d already been doing the show for four years. Like, this is my family," he explained in March on costar Shannen Doherty's podcast "Let's be Clear."

"I used to bring Tiffani to events so she knew everybody from then and then all of a sudden she’s doing s-- scenes and s--- with people that were like my family and my brothers. It was strange," the father-of-five confessed. "I remember I was really just f------ jealous and boisterous."

Us Weekly spoke to Thiessen.

