Tiffani Thiessen Reveals Her Children Have 'Never Expressed' Interest In Show Business: 'My Husband & I Are More Than OK With That'

There's so many positive things about being a mom-of-two — "the unconditional love between mother and child. A bond truly like no other," she says — but there's certainly obstacles along the way.

"I would say for me, my biggest challenge is trying to not let them grow up too fast. We live in such a fast paced society," she notes. "The most important thing for me is that my children continue to be kind, decent humans and to have empathy and understanding for others. And in a world that doesn’t always show that ... I think it can be quite challenging."