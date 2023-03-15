Tiffani Thiessen Reveals Her Children Have 'Never Expressed' Interest In Show Business: 'My Husband & I Are More Than OK With That'
From a young age, Tiffani Thiessen pursued acting and competing in beauty pageants, but when Saved by the Bell put her on the map in the '90s, she quickly rose to fame.
However, the actress reveals her two kids, Harper and Holt, whom she shares with husband Brady Smith, won't be going down the same path she did.
"My children have never expressed interest in the business — and well, my husband and I are more than OK with that! But my kids do LOVE to cook with me. It's such a wonderful way to bond and spend quality time with them," the 49-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Applegate, the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand.
There's so many positive things about being a mom-of-two — "the unconditional love between mother and child. A bond truly like no other," she says — but there's certainly obstacles along the way.
"I would say for me, my biggest challenge is trying to not let them grow up too fast. We live in such a fast paced society," she notes. "The most important thing for me is that my children continue to be kind, decent humans and to have empathy and understanding for others. And in a world that doesn’t always show that ... I think it can be quite challenging."
Luckily, the brunette beauty makes sure to find some time for herself so she doesn't get burnt out.
"I take care of myself by eating in a balanced way. I also drink lots of water, work out at the gym four days a week, as well as take myself outside for hiking. Nature has always been a huge asset for me mentally and physically. I also have gotten really into the benefits of ice baths which I do weekly. And probably one of the most important ... good sleep. Can’t do any of these I mentioned before if you haven’t had good sleep," she notes.
In the meantime, the Alexa & Katie alum, who has released several cookbooks, is excited to talk about her partnership with Applegate, as she is one of their "Feel Good" Pros.
"I was so excited to partner with Applegate on the 'Feel Good' Pros campaign and join the company's effort to help people maintain a 'feel good' mindset. For me, maintaining a 'feel good' mindset is all about balance; balancing work, time with my family and maintaining a nutritious lifestyle. Applegate makes the last part easy. My family absolutely love Applegate breakfast sausages and bacon to start our days on the right foot!" she says.
"My family and I have been fans of Applegate for years. My kids have always loved Applegate products, especially their bacon and sausages, and I love even more as a mom knowing that I am serving them nutritious food that doesn’t have a long list of scary ingredients," she adds. "Applegate is a part of our daily meals in many ways. From breakfast like my Egg in a Hole, made with Applegate’s bacon, to sandwiches for lunch, made with the many deli meats and sliced cheeses, they have a lot to offer."