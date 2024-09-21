Home > Exclusives > tiffani thiessen EXCLUSIVE Tiffani Thiessen Admits She Felt 'More Comfortable Turning 50 Than She Did 40': 'I Was in a Different Place' Source: MEGA Tiffani Thiessen shared her secret to aging with OK!.

Tiffani Thiessen ages like fine wine! The Saved by the Bell star, 50, opened up about how her priorities have changed as she's gotten older during an exclusive chat with OK!, while promoting her partnership with HORMEL® Pepperoni, America’s No. 1 pepperoni brand, in line with National Pepperoni Pizza Day on Friday, September, 20.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Hormel Pepperoni The famed actress partnered with Hormel Pepperoni for National Pepperoni Pizza Day on Friday, September 20.

"As I get older — I think we all have good days and bad days of feeling our best — I've noticed the things that are important and that I need [to prioritize]," Thiessen explained of her secrets to aging. "Sleep is one them, water is one them, exercise is one of them. There's many things I know will [help me] feel my best if I make sure those are priorities I'm putting forth in my daily life." "I've tried to be very open about the aging process," the White Collar actress noted. "I look at my mother who's aged gracefully and beautifully."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tiffani Thiessen credited her mom, Robyn Ernest, for 'showing me how I would best want to age.'

Article continues below advertisement

Thiessen credited her mom, Robyn Ernest, for "showing me how I would best want to age." "I just turned 50 this year in January, and so I really wanted to embrace turning that big [age] in the best way possible," said the mom-of-two — who shares her daughter, Harper, 14 and son, Holt, 9, with her husband, Brady Smith, 52. "I really put a lot of effort into physically and mentally being in a really good spot."

Article continues below advertisement

"I felt more comfortable turning 50 than I did 40 because I was in a different place in my life where my kids are a little bit older and they're not needing me 24/7 as much, and so I was able to put a little more time into myself," she detailed. While turning 50 was definitely a milestone birthday, Thiessen is "nowhere near being done," as she hinted at much "more cooking and acting" to come.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tiffani Thiessen, 50, shares her daughter, Harper, 14 and son, Holt, 9, with her husband, Brady Smith, 52.

Article continues below advertisement

"There's so many things I want to do still. It's so funny to think that I'm 50 and I go back and think about when my parents were 50 and how different we see age now," she reflected. "I'm here to experience and keep it going... to keep my brain and my body moving for sure." It's a good thing Thiessen isn't considering retirement, as she hinted a White Collar reboot could be underway!

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"There is talks about a White Collar reboot. That is very true. The cast has been very open in saying they would absolutely love to be a part of it. There's definitely talks, there's heavy talks about it. That's all I can say. I don't know much more than that. But there definitely is a very big possibility of that happening," she teased. Cooking has also been a main focal point of Thiessen's career as she's gotten older, though she wouldn't say it has been a full "transition" away from acting, but more so an additional "side career."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Hormel Pepperoni Tiffani Thiessen's career is 'nowhere near being done,' she insisted.

Article continues below advertisement

"I've always loved to cook. I've always loved food. I grew up in a household of all the women always coming together in the kitchen and cooking together, and so it was just something I fell on as another sort of passion," she explained of her two cookbooks and various food shows. "I've been very lucky to be able to carve another little side career out of it, which has been fun." Being a foodie is one of the main reasons why partnering with Hormel was a no-brainer.

Article continues below advertisement

Powered by RedCircle Source: OK!