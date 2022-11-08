Former President Donald Trump Set To Make 'Very Big Announcement' On Ex Vice President Mike Pence's Memoir Release Date

“This is the year we’re going to take back the House. We’re going to take back the Senate, and we’re going to take back America, and in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House,” Trump said while addressing a crowd at a rally for Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance.

“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15, at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida," he quipped.

Though it’s unclear what, exactly, Trump’s impending announcement will entail, rumors have swirled among political insiders alleging that the former POTUS would be announcing his third White House bid sometime after this week’s midterm elections.