Former President Donald Trump Set To Make 'Very Big Announcement' On Ex Vice President Mike Pence's Memoir Release Date
It seems former President Donald Trump may be looking to one-up his one-time political ally ex-Vice President Mike Pence.
Earlier this week, the real estate mogul revealed that he had a “very big announcement” scheduled for November 15 — the same day Pence’s highly-anticipated memoir, So Help Me God, is set to hit shelves.
“This is the year we’re going to take back the House. We’re going to take back the Senate, and we’re going to take back America, and in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House,” Trump said while addressing a crowd at a rally for Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance.
“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15, at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida," he quipped.
Though it’s unclear what, exactly, Trump’s impending announcement will entail, rumors have swirled among political insiders alleging that the former POTUS would be announcing his third White House bid sometime after this week’s midterm elections.
Though The Apprentice alum has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of a potential 2024 presidential campaign, the ex-Commander-in-Chief strongly hinted at his alleged Oval Office aspirations during an interview last summer.
“I feel very confident that, if I decide to run, I’ll win,” Trump stated in a New York magazine profile back in July, adding that he had already “made that decision” to go for a second term “in his own mind."
But it’s not just Trump. Pence too has seemingly hinted at a run of his own. Last month, the former VP made headlines after stating that his former running mate may not be his choice of a Presidential candidate come 2024, a notion some interpreted as indicating his own White House ambitions.
“Well, there might be somebody else I’d prefer more,” the right-wing lawmaker said with a grin when asked if he’d back Trump in the upcoming Presidential race while speaking to students at Georgetown University.
“What I can tell you is, I have every confidence that the Republican Party is going to sort out leadership,” he continued. "All my focus has been on the midterm elections, and it’ll stay that way for the next 20 days.”