Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Rachel Uchitel Is Shopping A Tell-All Book Which Will Dive Into Scandalous Affair With Golfer

The nightclub manager previously spoke out about her affair with Woods and how the two met.

“One night I was working at the club and I saw Tiger sipping his drink, talking to nobody,” she recalled in in the HBO documentary Tiger. “As I went to leave, he took my phone number and the car probably hadn’t even gotten to the light at the corner, he started texting me. He said something like, ‘When can I see you again?’ It was intimidating, this was Tiger Woods. I knew he was married, I knew he had responsibilities. He said, ‘I want you to fly to Orlando and I’ll come see you there.'”