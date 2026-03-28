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Tiger Woods Looks Glassy-Eyed in His Mugshot After Florida Car Crash, DUI Arrest

photo of Tiger Woods.
Source: mega; Martin County Sheriff’s Department

Tiger Woods' mugshot has been released following his car crash in Florida on March 27.

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March 27 2026, Updated 11:00 p.m. ET

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Tiger Woods' mugshot has been released hours after it was revealed the golfer was involved in a rollover crash in Martin County, Fla.

In the photo, the athlete looked dazed and glassy-eyed. The crash happened after 1 p.m. near Jupiter Island, Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported.

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Tiger Woods' Mugshot Revealed

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image of Tiger Woods is not injured post-accident.
Source: Martin County Sheriff’s Department

Tiger Woods is not injured post-accident.

Martin County Sheriff John M. Budensiek spoke out about the accident, saying Woods was unscathed after the incident.

“Mr. Woods did not appear to be injured at all, and the other individual was not injured,” Budensiek said, adding that Woods was “lethargic on scene because of what he was intoxicated on.”

He also said that Woods “did exhibit signs of impairment.”

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image of Tiger Woods' mugshot came out on March 27.
Source: mega

Tiger Woods' mugshot came out on March 27.

Woods was alone in the Land Rover at the time of the crash.

Budensiek said they’re “not sure” whether he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Woods tried to go past a flatbed truck at high speed but clipped it, resulting in his SUV rolling onto its side.

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Tiger Woods Was Arrested

image of The golfer was involved in prior car accidents.
Source: mega

The golfer was involved in prior car accidents.

The star was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

Woods has been involved in some scandals. In 2017, he was infamously caught driving high on a cocktail of prescription painkillers after cops found him asleep at the wheel about 15 miles from his home.

He later said he was taking a mix of pain medications, including Vicodin, Xanax, Ambien, and THC, to manage pain from a recent surgery.

Donald Trump Reacts to Tiger Woods' Crash

image of Donald Trump commented on the incident.
Source: mega

Donald Trump commented on the incident.

Donald Trump made an eerie prediction about Woods' future one day before the accident.

"I love Tiger, but he won't be there," the president said about The Masters during an appearance on Fox News' The Five Thursday, March 26.

"He'll be there, but he won't be playing in it," he added.

Following the news, the former reality star commented on the incident.

“I feel so bad. He’s got some difficulty,” Trump said on Friday, March 27.

“There was an accident, and that’s all I know. Very close friend of mine. He’s an amazing person, amazing man. But some difficulty," he added.

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