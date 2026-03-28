Tiger Woods Looks Glassy-Eyed in His Mugshot After Florida Car Crash, DUI Arrest

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Tiger Woods' Mugshot Revealed

Source: Martin County Sheriff’s Department Tiger Woods is not injured post-accident.

Martin County Sheriff John M. Budensiek spoke out about the accident, saying Woods was unscathed after the incident. “Mr. Woods did not appear to be injured at all, and the other individual was not injured,” Budensiek said, adding that Woods was “lethargic on scene because of what he was intoxicated on.” He also said that Woods “did exhibit signs of impairment.”

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Source: mega Tiger Woods' mugshot came out on March 27.

Woods was alone in the Land Rover at the time of the crash. Budensiek said they’re “not sure” whether he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Woods tried to go past a flatbed truck at high speed but clipped it, resulting in his SUV rolling onto its side.

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Tiger Woods Was Arrested

Source: mega The golfer was involved in prior car accidents.

The star was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test. Woods has been involved in some scandals. In 2017, he was infamously caught driving high on a cocktail of prescription painkillers after cops found him asleep at the wheel about 15 miles from his home. He later said he was taking a mix of pain medications, including Vicodin, Xanax, Ambien, and THC, to manage pain from a recent surgery.

Donald Trump Reacts to Tiger Woods' Crash

Source: mega Donald Trump commented on the incident.