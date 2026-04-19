Is Tiger Woods the Richest Golfer in the World? Inside the Pro Golfer's Staggering Net Worth
April 19 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
What Is Tiger Woods' Net Worth?
Tiger Woods lets his staggering empire do the talking.
The golf legend now has an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion after spending decades at the top of the sport, according to Forbes. The business magazine noted Woods has earned around $1.8 billion pretax in his pro golf career, making him the second active athlete to become a billionaire after LeBron James.
Additionally, Forbes listed Woods as the fourth highest-paid golfer in the world in 2025.
Is Tiger Woods the Richest Golfer in the World?
With his impressive net worth, Woods ranks as the richest golfer in the world, followed by Greg Norman, Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy.
Meanwhile, Fred Couples, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama round out the top 10.
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How Tiger Woods Built His Career Into a Billion-Dollar Empire
After turning professional at 20 in 1996, Woods steadily forged an unparalleled competitive career as a golfer.
He boasts a total of 106 worldwide wins and 15 majors, including 82 PGA Tour victories. He also holds a PGA Tour record for winning a whopping $121 million in prize money.
Reflecting on the proudest achievement of his career, the Golf Hall of Fame inductee said, "I think the consistency in which I played, that's something I was very proud of. I played at a high level for a long period of time. I won my fair share of tournaments, I lost my share of tournaments, but I was proud of the work that I put in to keep myself there and keep trying to get better."
He added, "But also I think something I'm the most proud of is the cut streak. Because you're gonna have plenty of bad days, bad things just happen, right? But I didn't mess it up for like over six years, and that is something that I am truly very proud of."
Although several scandals and car crashes cast a shadow over his career, Woods remains active in professional golf.
Inside Tiger Woods' Lavish Real Estate Portfolio and Assets
In addition to his career, lucrative endorsements and business ventures, Woods has further strengthened his net worth with real estate properties and other assets.
In 1996, he made his first big purchase when he acquired an 8,000-square-foot Spanish-style home in Florida. He sold it to fellow golf pro Bubba Watson for $2.2 million in 2013.
Amid his rising success, he shelled out $3 million for a Mediterranean-style condo in Newport Beach and $20 million for a 155-foot yacht in 2004. He and his then-wife, Elin Nordegren, broadened his investments by securing a property in Jackson Hole, Wyo., the following year.
Woods added a $40 million, 12-acre property on Jupiter Island, Fla., to his portfolio in 2006. He moved into the house in 2011 after his split from Nordegren.