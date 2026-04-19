Is Tiger Woods the Richest Golfer in the World? Inside the Pro Golfer's Staggering Net Worth

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What Is Tiger Woods' Net Worth?

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods is one of the richest athletes in the world.

Tiger Woods lets his staggering empire do the talking. The golf legend now has an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion after spending decades at the top of the sport, according to Forbes. The business magazine noted Woods has earned around $1.8 billion pretax in his pro golf career, making him the second active athlete to become a billionaire after LeBron James. Additionally, Forbes listed Woods as the fourth highest-paid golfer in the world in 2025.

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Is Tiger Woods the Richest Golfer in the World?

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods' net worth has surpassed the billion-dollar mark.

With his impressive net worth, Woods ranks as the richest golfer in the world, followed by Greg Norman, Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy. Meanwhile, Fred Couples, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama round out the top 10.

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How Tiger Woods Built His Career Into a Billion-Dollar Empire

Source: MEGA He turned pro at just 20 years old.

After turning professional at 20 in 1996, Woods steadily forged an unparalleled competitive career as a golfer. He boasts a total of 106 worldwide wins and 15 majors, including 82 PGA Tour victories. He also holds a PGA Tour record for winning a whopping $121 million in prize money. Reflecting on the proudest achievement of his career, the Golf Hall of Fame inductee said, "I think the consistency in which I played, that's something I was very proud of. I played at a high level for a long period of time. I won my fair share of tournaments, I lost my share of tournaments, but I was proud of the work that I put in to keep myself there and keep trying to get better." He added, "But also I think something I'm the most proud of is the cut streak. Because you're gonna have plenty of bad days, bad things just happen, right? But I didn't mess it up for like over six years, and that is something that I am truly very proud of." Although several scandals and car crashes cast a shadow over his career, Woods remains active in professional golf.

Inside Tiger Woods' Lavish Real Estate Portfolio and Assets

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods has a jaw-dropping collection of luxury properties.