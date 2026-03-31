Tiger Woods 'Lost Control' of His Life After Slamming SUV Into a Tree in 2009, Expert Claims Amid Golfer's Latest DUI Scandal
March 30 2026, Published 8:46 p.m. ET
Tiger Woods life was never the same after 2009, when his single-car accident triggered a massive scandal — exposing his infidelities and ultimately leading to his 2010 divorce from ex-wife Elin Nordegren.
Woods' past accidents, substance use and controversies have resurfaced following his most recent rollover crash and DUI arrest in Florida, as addiction expert Richard Taite suggests Woods faced lifelong consequences after slamming his Cadillac Escalade SUV into a fire hydrant and a neighbor's tree more than 16 years ago.
Glassy-Eyed Tiger Woods Refused to Take Drug Test After DUI Arrest
"Tiger didn’t just lose his swing after 2009, he lost control of something in his life. Whether that’s pain management, prescription medication, or something else, I’m not going to speculate beyond the facts," the Carrara Treatment founder said in a statement obtained by OK! after Woods was arrested on March 27 and appeared in a "trance-like" state while refusing to take a drug test.
"But when the same types of incidents keep happening, that’s not bad luck. That’s a signal," Taite continued.
The "We're Out of Time" podcast host added, "I’ve spent my life helping people through exactly this kind of cycle. It’s not about being weak, it’s about something getting a hold of you instead of you being in control. The good news is, that can be turned around. I’ve seen it thousands of times."
Woods' arrest reignited public concerns about the legendary golfer's history of accidents behind the wheel, as many questioned why he doesn't hire a driver despite having the means to do so.
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Tiger Woods 'Thinks He Is Fine to Drive'
According to a source, Woods refuses to have a chauffeur because of privacy reasons, as he "doesn’t want anyone to watch over him or know what he is doing" and "thinks he is fine to drive," per People.
Aside from social media users scrutinizing Woods for once again allegedly causing a drug-related car crash, the professional athlete has also reportedly worried his inner circle.
'You're 50 Years Old and Need to Act Like It'
A separate source told People the situation surrounding Woods is "serious," as the PGA champion is struggling to accept the state of his physical and mental fitness after painful injuries and emotional setbacks.
"Tiger has yet to look in the mirror and say, ‘You’re 50 years old and need to act like it,'" the insider confessed.
"He is enabled by people making money off of his talent and reputation, but with his injuries and age, he is frustrated and depressed about his state of health," the source candidly claimed. "He wants to play in major tournaments like the Masters, but he needs to get real. Once he does that, he should be better off because people do like Tiger. He is a good person."