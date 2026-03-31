NEWS Tiger Woods 'Lost Control' of His Life After Slamming SUV Into a Tree in 2009, Expert Claims Amid Golfer's Latest DUI Scandal Source: MEGA Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI on March 27 after crashing his Land Rover in Florida. Rebecca Friedman March 30 2026, Published 8:46 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Tiger Woods life was never the same after 2009, when his single-car accident triggered a massive scandal — exposing his infidelities and ultimately leading to his 2010 divorce from ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Woods' past accidents, substance use and controversies have resurfaced following his most recent rollover crash and DUI arrest in Florida, as addiction expert Richard Taite suggests Woods faced lifelong consequences after slamming his Cadillac Escalade SUV into a fire hydrant and a neighbor's tree more than 16 years ago.

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Glassy-Eyed Tiger Woods Refused to Take Drug Test After DUI Arrest

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods refused a drug test after being arrested and taken to jail.

"Tiger didn’t just lose his swing after 2009, he lost control of something in his life. Whether that’s pain management, prescription medication, or something else, I’m not going to speculate beyond the facts," the Carrara Treatment founder said in a statement obtained by OK! after Woods was arrested on March 27 and appeared in a "trance-like" state while refusing to take a drug test. "But when the same types of incidents keep happening, that’s not bad luck. That’s a signal," Taite continued.

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Source: MEGA Tiger Woods previously slammed his SUV into a tree in 2009.

The "We're Out of Time" podcast host added, "I’ve spent my life helping people through exactly this kind of cycle. It’s not about being weak, it’s about something getting a hold of you instead of you being in control. The good news is, that can be turned around. I’ve seen it thousands of times." Woods' arrest reignited public concerns about the legendary golfer's history of accidents behind the wheel, as many questioned why he doesn't hire a driver despite having the means to do so.

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Tiger Woods 'Thinks He Is Fine to Drive'

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods' 2009 crash triggered a massive infidelity scandal and led to his 2010 divorce.

According to a source, Woods refuses to have a chauffeur because of privacy reasons, as he "doesn’t want anyone to watch over him or know what he is doing" and "thinks he is fine to drive," per People. Aside from social media users scrutinizing Woods for once again allegedly causing a drug-related car crash, the professional athlete has also reportedly worried his inner circle.

'You're 50 Years Old and Need to Act Like It'

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods was released on bond after spending eight hours in a Florida cell.