Tiger Woods 'Has Never Completely Forgiven Himself' After 'What He Put' Ex Elin Nordegren 'Through': 'Still Carrying a Lot of Shame'

“He’s still carrying a lot of shame and guilt for the pain he caused her, not to mention the humiliation they both suffered,” the insider continued. “It was such a global scandal and even though it’s been close to 20 years since it all happened, people still judge him for it, and he knows that.”

The golfer, 49, confessed to cheating on the blonde beauty, 45, with multiple women — most notably, Rachel Uchitel, 50.