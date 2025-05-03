Tiger Woods 'Has Never Completely Forgiven Himself' After 'What He Put' Ex Elin Nordegren 'Through': 'Still Carrying a Lot of Shame'
Though Tiger Woods has been in a few romances since his bombshell cheating scandal in 2009, an insider claimed "he has never completely forgiven himself for what he put" ex-wife Elin Nordegren through.
“He’s still carrying a lot of shame and guilt for the pain he caused her, not to mention the humiliation they both suffered,” the insider continued. “It was such a global scandal and even though it’s been close to 20 years since it all happened, people still judge him for it, and he knows that.”
The golfer, 49, confessed to cheating on the blonde beauty, 45, with multiple women — most notably, Rachel Uchitel, 50.
"I thought I could get away with whatever I wanted to. I felt that I had worked hard my entire life and deserved to enjoy all the temptations around me. I felt I was entitled. Thanks to money and fame, I didn't have to go far to find them," Woods expressed in his public apology. "I was wrong. I was foolish."
The athlete and Nordegern divorced the following year and currently co-parent their two children: daughter Sam, 17, and son Charlie, 16.
- 'Apolitical' Tiger Woods Bluntly Clapped Back at Skeptics Who Criticized Him Dating Vanessa Trump: 'F--- What People Think'
- Vanessa Trump Followed Tiger Woods Fan Pages and 'Liked' Several of Golfer's Posts Before Their Romance Was Uncovered
- Ivanka Trump Gushes She's 'So Happy' for Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods After They Confirmed Their Romance
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Since then, he rehabbed his image and career, and in March, it was revealed he struck up a romance with Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa, around Thanksgiving 2024.
"She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together,” one source spilled to a publication. “She comes over and spends the night and leaves in the morning. Maybe a few nights a week.”
"They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway," the insider added.
A few days after the news broke, the dad-of-two posted a few photos of himself and the mom-of-five, 47, packing on the PDA.
"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together," he wrote alongside the images. "At this time we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts."
While things are going well for the duo, he’s allegedly worried his infidelity scandal could tarnish their relationship at any moment.
"It’s this elephant in the room that he wants to address, but what can he really say?" the insider noted. "He’d do anything to erase his past because he feels like people will always be suspicious of him. It torments him."
It's unclear how the two met, though Vanessa's daughter Kai Trump, 17, goes to the same school as Tiger's two kids.
In Touch Weekly reported on the golfer still feeling bad over his cheating scandal.