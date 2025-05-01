'Apolitical' Tiger Woods Bluntly Clapped Back at Skeptics Who Criticized Him Dating Vanessa Trump: 'F--- What People Think'
Golf icon Tiger Woods has reportedly brushed aside concerns from friends regarding his relationship with Vanessa Trump.
The athlete's buddies were left reeling after they expressed apprehensions about his romance with the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., citing her political ties as potentially brand-damaging.
"F--- what people think," the 47-year-old sports legend reportedly quipped to his pals, leaving no room for doubt about his feelings.
"Tiger has always been publicly apolitical. He has his beliefs and opinions, of course, but he doesn’t make a public spectacle of his political leanings," an insider told a news outlet. "And dating someone in a political family looks like he’s choosing a side."
Having known President Donald Trump for years, Tiger was fully aware of the implications, yet sources say he "didn’t care one bit." “You can’t really tell Tiger to do something he doesn’t want to do,” the insider revealed. “And he felt like this was an important enough relationship to go public with. If someone has a problem, that’s on them, not him.” As the golfer marches forward with Vanessa, he views the relationship as non-political. “She’s his girlfriend who happens to have the Trump last name,” the insider noted. Despite his friends' worries about the potential fallout for Tiger’s professional brand, it appears his family is on board with the relationship.
“The kids understood and were happy, and still are happy,” the source added. “It was more people thinking about his professional brand who worried about what would happen when the news came out.”
News of Tiger and Vanessa’s romance broke in March, just shy of five months after rumors of their relationship began to swirl. What once started as a friendship has now blossomed into something more meaningful. Confirming their relationship in a heartfelt post on X, the dad-of-two professed, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!”
The golf star shared a sweet moment of PDA with Vanessa and added, “We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts.”
Tiger shares two children, Sam, 17, and Charlie, 16, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, who left him in 2009 following his infidelity scandal. Meanwhile, Vanessa and Don Jr. were married from 2005 to 2018 and shared a bustling household with five children: sons Donald III, 16, Tristan, 13, and Spencer, 12, as well as daughters Kai, 17, and Chloe, 10.
