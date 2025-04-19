Tim Allen Reflects on Parenting and Comedy Success
Now starring in the hit comedy series Shifting Gears, legendary comedian Tim Allen opened up about the ups and downs of his life that shaped him into the star fans know today. Reflecting on his comedy roots, Allen believed that the apple didn't fall too far from the tree.
"My father was very funny. My uncle was very funny. My grandpa was very funny," he said in an interview with Closer.
Humor at home captivated him, but a performance by Richard Pryor lit the comedic spark in him. "I saw him on stage and it changed my life. I wanted to do what he did on stage," he exclaimed.
Shifting Gears — a comedy centered around a widowed dad reconnecting with his estranged daughter — topped ratings since its January premiere. So, what is the series' secret sauce to success?
"You get 23 minutes to resolve [a problem]. It’s really easy [on the show], but it’s not so easy in real life,” he explained.
This blend of humor and real-life issues resonated with audiences, just as his previous hits, Home Improvement and Last Man Standing did.
He also drew parallels between his character in Shifting Gears and himself.
"I love cars, and I have a shop in North Hollywood. The shop on the show is pretty much designed after mine," Allen said.
But Allen’s journey wasn’t without its challenges, especially regarding his relationships with his children.
Allen shares his eldest, Katherine, born in December 1989, with ex-wife Laura Deibel, whom he was married to from 1984 to 2003. His younger daughter, Elizabeth, was born in March 2009 with his wife, Jane Hajduk; the couple tied the knot in 2006.
He candidly confessed: "My first daughter, unfortunately, was not around a sober guy."
It can be recalled that Allen confessed that he jail time for lugging around a pound of cocaine in 1978. "Eventually after eight months, I got used to it. There were OK times. Saturday we got better food. Eventually, I went from a holding cell arrangement to my own cell," he recalled in a podcast.
Now, 27 years sober, he shared, "Yes, because I’m sober. They’re (dynamics with both daughters) very different relationships."
When discussing his long-running career, Allen reflected on the early days of Home Improvement, which aired for eight successful seasons. As for the nostalgic moments from Home Improvement, the actor recalled: “I think we followed Roseanne, and pretty soon we surpassed her in ratings. We were off and running.”
He shared that he aimed to portray a warm, loving marriage rather than constant conflict. Allen's enduring marriage to his wife, whom he wed in 2006, is another testament to his growth.
“We’ve both learned to listen. Just like with the kids... Don’t escalate, de-escalate. Just listen,” he shared.