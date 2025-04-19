Tim Allen Reflects on Parenting and Comedy Success

Now starring in the hit comedy series Shifting Gears, legendary comedian Tim Allen opened up about the ups and downs of his life that shaped him into the star fans know today. Reflecting on his comedy roots, Allen believed that the apple didn't fall too far from the tree.

"My father was very funny. My uncle was very funny. My grandpa was very funny," he said in an interview with Closer.

Humor at home captivated him, but a performance by Richard Pryor lit the comedic spark in him. "I saw him on stage and it changed my life. I wanted to do what he did on stage," he exclaimed.