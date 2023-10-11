Barbara Walters Was Caught Making Love to Comedian Richard Pryor, Sherri Shepherd Claims

As OK! previously reported, the TV icon died at 93 years old late last year.

"Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons. I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades, but more importantly, I was able to call her a dear friend. She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline," Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer of Disney, said in a statement.