Barbara Walters Was Caught Making Love to Comedian Richard Pryor, Sherri Shepherd Claims
Barbara Walters was apparently getting down and dirty with comedian Richard Pryor, Sherri Shepherd claimed on the Wednesday, October 11, episode of her show Sherri.
While speaking to Joy Behar, the former View co-hosts discussed the trailblazing journalist, who died in December 2022.
“I’ve never told this before. I told Joy that I had run into Paul Mooney and he said that he caught Barbara Walters with Richard Pryor,” Shepherd said.
“I came back and I was like, ‘Joy guess what?'” she added.
The talk show host, 56, then calimed that Mooney, who died in 2021, "walked in on" Walters and Pryor allegedly hooking up.
“He [Mooney] looked through the door and … don’t act like you don’t remember,” Sherri told Behar, 81. “The next day, Barbara walks in and [Behar] goes, ‘So you’re schlepping Richard Pryor huh?’ … Barbara turned around and goes, ‘Who told you that?’”
Walters interviewed Pryor, who died in 2005, four times, and according to Behar, she "liked a brother."
“She was going out with a Black senator,” she said, referencing Walters' affair with Senator Edward Brooke from Massachusetts, which she discussed in her memoir.
The late star was married four times — first to Robert Henry Katz from 1955 to 1957, then to Lee Guber from 1963 to 1976. She later married Merv Adelson, whom she remained friends with despite divorcing in 1984. They remarried two years later but split for good in 1992.
As OK! previously reported, the TV icon died at 93 years old late last year.
"Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons. I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades, but more importantly, I was able to call her a dear friend. She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline," Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer of Disney, said in a statement.
Walters made her appearance on The View in 2014, but she remained an executive producer of the show.
"I do not want to appear on another program or climb another mountain," she said at the time. "I want instead to sit on a sunny field and admire the very gifted women — and OK, some men too — who will be taking my place."