Back On? Joey Lawrence Kisses Estranged Wife Samantha Cope Nearly 5 Months After Divorce Filing: 'My Forever After'
Was the release of a holiday rom-com all Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope needed to save their marriage? Sounds like a Christmas miracle!
The estranged spouses have seemingly rekindled their relationship nearly five months after Cope, 37, filed for divorce from her husband of two years back in August.
Lawrence, 48, appeared to hard-launch his and Cope's mended romance via Instagram on Wednesday, December 4, when he shared two photos of himself cozying up to the blonde beauty at an event promoting their new movie Marry Christmas, which was filmed two years ago.
"I am beyond grateful 🤍I am beyond blessed🤍I am galaxies beyond thankful. My heart is so full ❤️," the Melissa & Joey actor captioned the upload — which featured a picture of the Frankie Meets Jack costars with Lawrence's arm around Cope's waist.
The second snap Lawrence shared showcased him kissing Cope on the lips and her smiling softly as they smooched. He had the phrase "my forever after" written beneath the image.
In the comments section of the post, the duo gushed over one another — which only further fueled rumors they could be giving their marriage a second chance.
"❤️ love you," Cope wrote, while Lawrence responded, "love you so much baby ❤️."
Fans were left confused about whether the A Deadly Deed costars were actually back together or swooning over one another for the sake of publicity in line with the release of their new romantic comedy, as the film hit various streaming services on Tuesday, December 3.
"You're back together? After posting to the world what happened?" one fan questioned, referring to Cope publicly broadcasting her and Lawrence's breakup with a video of herself crying and the cheating allegations that were thrown toward her estranged husband.
"The confusion is level 10," a second social media user admitted. "We support you. We love a family reconciling, but is there no explanation? Not that you owe anything but since you put everything on social media, it’d be great just to find out what’s up lol."
A third critic complained: "But didn’t he claimed she was keeping him from spending time with his older daughters? How do you come back from that? Lol honestly whatever makes people happy but it was messy to air that dirty laundry so publicly."
Meanwhile, a supporter declared: "I'm not sure why people are confused. Sometimes people work things out. good for them. Merry Christmas and happy holidays."
While Lawrence and Cope share a baby girl named Dylan, who turns 2 years old in January, the Brotherly Love star is also a dad to his daughters Charleston, 18, and Liberty, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson.