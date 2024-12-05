or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Joey Lawrence
OK LogoNEWS

Back On? Joey Lawrence Kisses Estranged Wife Samantha Cope Nearly 5 Months After Divorce Filing: 'My Forever After'

Photo of Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope.
Source: @joeylawrence/Instagram

Samantha Cope filed for divorce from Joey Lawrence in August.

By:

Dec. 5 2024, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Was the release of a holiday rom-com all Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope needed to save their marriage? Sounds like a Christmas miracle!

The estranged spouses have seemingly rekindled their relationship nearly five months after Cope, 37, filed for divorce from her husband of two years back in August.

Article continues below advertisement
joey lawrence kisses estranged wife samantha cope after divorce filing
Source: @joeylawrence/Instagram

The separated spouses seemingly rekindled their relationship after broadcasting their split publicly over the summer.

Article continues below advertisement

Lawrence, 48, appeared to hard-launch his and Cope's mended romance via Instagram on Wednesday, December 4, when he shared two photos of himself cozying up to the blonde beauty at an event promoting their new movie Marry Christmas, which was filmed two years ago.

"I am beyond grateful 🤍I am beyond blessed🤍I am galaxies beyond thankful. My heart is so full ❤️," the Melissa & Joey actor captioned the upload — which featured a picture of the Frankie Meets Jack costars with Lawrence's arm around Cope's waist.

Article continues below advertisement
joey lawrence kisses estranged wife samantha cope after divorce filing
Source: @joeylawrence/Instagram

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope tied the knot in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

The second snap Lawrence shared showcased him kissing Cope on the lips and her smiling softly as they smooched. He had the phrase "my forever after" written beneath the image.

In the comments section of the post, the duo gushed over one another — which only further fueled rumors they could be giving their marriage a second chance.

MORE ON:
Joey Lawrence

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
joey lawrence kisses estranged wife samantha cope after divorce filing
Source: @joeylawrence/Instagram

Joey Lawrence was accused of having an affair during his marriage to Samantha Cope.

Article continues below advertisement

"❤️ love you," Cope wrote, while Lawrence responded, "love you so much baby ❤️."

Fans were left confused about whether the A Deadly Deed costars were actually back together or swooning over one another for the sake of publicity in line with the release of their new romantic comedy, as the film hit various streaming services on Tuesday, December 3.

Article continues below advertisement

"You're back together? After posting to the world what happened?" one fan questioned, referring to Cope publicly broadcasting her and Lawrence's breakup with a video of herself crying and the cheating allegations that were thrown toward her estranged husband.

"The confusion is level 10," a second social media user admitted. "We support you. We love a family reconciling, but is there no explanation? Not that you owe anything but since you put everything on social media, it’d be great just to find out what’s up lol."

Article continues below advertisement
joey lawrence kisses estranged wife samantha cope after divorce filing
Source: @joeylawrence/Instagram

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope share daughter Dylan, who turns 2 years old in January.

A third critic complained: "But didn’t he claimed she was keeping him from spending time with his older daughters? How do you come back from that? Lol honestly whatever makes people happy but it was messy to air that dirty laundry so publicly."

Meanwhile, a supporter declared: "I'm not sure why people are confused. Sometimes people work things out. good for them. Merry Christmas and happy holidays."

While Lawrence and Cope share a baby girl named Dylan, who turns 2 years old in January, the Brotherly Love star is also a dad to his daughters Charleston, 18, and Liberty, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.