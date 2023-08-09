'It Is Not a Linear Path': Tim McGraw Admits He Leans on Wife Faith Hill Amid His Sobriety Journey
Tim McGraw revealed he relies on wife Faith Hill through tough times.
In an interview, released Tuesday, August 8, the country icon opened up about his sobriety and how Hill has helped him every step of the way.
"I don't think I could stand up straight without leaning on her in everything that I do," he explained.
"It is not a linear path. There's setbacks and there's times you move forward and do great, and there's times you set back," he added. "And that'll probably be a process throughout the rest of my life and something that I have to be diligent about and really continue to work at. And I think [my song 'Hey Whiskey'] is helpful in that regard. It was very cathartic to me, in a lot of ways."
The "Don't Take the Girl" crooner, who started his journey to sobriety in 2008, has previously discussed his experience with Esquire in 2021.
"I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8:00 in the morning and thinking, 'I have to wake the kids up,'" McGraw said, mentioning daughters Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21, whom he shares with Hill. "I went straight to my wife and said, 'This is where I'm at.' I was scared. She just grabbed me and hugged me and changed my life."
- Tim McGraw Reveals How He and Wife Faith Hill Move Past Musical Disputes After 27 Years of Marriage
- Tim McGraw Teases Possible New Tour With Wife Faith Hill After Overcoming Rough Patch in Their Marriage: 'You Never Know'
- Relive Faith Hill & Tim McGraw's Sweetest Moments As Couple Struggles To Repair 'Rough Patch' In 26-Year Marriage: Photos
The music industry powerhouses tied the knot in 1996 after meeting in 1994 at a gig in Nashville.
"My wife always says, 'You're not scared of anything.' I say, 'Ehhh, one thing. I'm looking at it right now.' I didn't know love could feel so good. Was it an emotion? Was it a lifestyle? Was it an imaginary thing? But love is all of those things," he continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Love is being angry. Love is not talking for a day. Love is getting in each other's face. Love is accepting that I'm wrong. Love is a 360-degree thing. It's not linear," the Grammy-winner noted.
"They always say you're not supposed to fight in front of your kids. Everybody fights in front of their kids. That's part of the deal," McGraw admitted of the duo's 27-year marriage.
Yahoo! Music reported on McGraw's comments.