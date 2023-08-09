'It Is Not a Linear Path': Tim McGraw Admits He Leans on Wife Faith Hill Amid His Sobriety Journey

"I don't think I could stand up straight without leaning on her in everything that I do," he explained.

"It is not a linear path. There's setbacks and there's times you move forward and do great, and there's times you set back," he added. "And that'll probably be a process throughout the rest of my life and something that I have to be diligent about and really continue to work at. And I think [my song 'Hey Whiskey'] is helpful in that regard. It was very cathartic to me, in a lot of ways."