Tim McGraw Teases Possible New Tour With Wife Faith Hill After Overcoming Rough Patch in Their Marriage: 'You Never Know'

Jul. 28 2023, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

Could Tim McGraw and Faith Hill be hitting the road together once again?

While the "Humble and Kind" singer is heading out on his new Standing Room Only tour in the coming months, McGraw subtly teased that his wife may be making a few appearances on stage with him.

"Maybe, I can talk her into coming out once or twice," the 56-year-old said of a possible cameo from Hill. "You never know but I'll try… she just has a really great time coming out to the show and hanging on the side and watching, dancing."

McGraw also gave a sweet update on the power couple's daughter Gracie, 26, who is following in her parent's musical footsteps. "She's incredible," the proud father noted, adding that all his girls "are great singers!"

The country star also shares Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21, with Hill.

"I joke, I say I'm the worst singer in the family out of everybody because they're awesome. So darn good," he added of their brood. "I would love for all five of us to do something together down the road."

The pair's united front comes months after McGraw and Hill — who married in 1996 — went through a bit of a rough patch after their daughters moved out of the family home. "They've been snapping at each other constantly since their girls flew the coop," the insider explained.

"It's like they don't know how to be civil to each other unless their daughters are around to play referee. Their entire marriage has been centered on their daughters," the source noted.

"Being left to their own devices for the first time has been a shock to them — and not in a positive way," the insider spilled. "Tim and Faith want to be close to their girls so they can feel like a family again, and hopefully heal the wounds they've recently been inflicting on each other."

Extra conducted the interview with McGraw.

