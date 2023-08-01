Tim McGraw Reveals How He and Wife Faith Hill Move Past Musical Disputes After 27 Years of Marriage

"It might be something she's working on or something I'm working on," McGraw revealed about their music. "There might be something she likes better, or I like better, but it ultimately comes down to her decision or my decision."

"Most of the time, we agree, but every now and then, there's a difference of opinion on songs or records and how they should sound. But every artist has that," the 56-year-old revealed of the power couple's creative process.