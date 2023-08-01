Tim McGraw Reveals How He and Wife Faith Hill Move Past Musical Disputes After 27 Years of Marriage
After 27 years together, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill know how to settle a musical argument.
In a recent interview, the "Shotgun Rider" singer opened up about how he and his wife have learned to live with their differences when it comes to making their art.
"It might be something she's working on or something I'm working on," McGraw revealed about their music. "There might be something she likes better, or I like better, but it ultimately comes down to her decision or my decision."
"Most of the time, we agree, but every now and then, there's a difference of opinion on songs or records and how they should sound. But every artist has that," the 56-year-old revealed of the power couple's creative process.
As OK! previously reported, McGraw and Hill have been able to sort out the differences in their personal life as well after going through a "rough patch" after their daughters, Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21, moved out of their Nashville home and to the East Coast.
"They've been snapping at each other constantly since their girls flew the coop," an insider claimed. "It's like they don't know how to be civil to each other unless their daughters are around to play referee."
"Their entire marriage has been centered on their daughters, " the source said of the pair who wed in 1996. "Being left to their own devices for the first time has been a shock to them — and not in a positive way."
"Tim and Faith want to be close to their girls so they can feel like a family again, and hopefully heal the wounds they've recently been inflicting on each other, the insider added of the vocalists. "There were times they almost called it quits. They didn't want to become another statistic, so they fought to make it work."
E! News conducted the interview with McGraw about he and Hill's musical differences.