Kylie Jenner Debunks Pregnancy Rumors as She Shows Off Flat Stomach: Photos

ok split taylor
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram
By:

Apr. 26 2024, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

No baby bump in sight!

After sources recently came forward debunking the rumor that Kylie Jenner was pregnant with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet’s baby, the Kylie Cosmetics founder addressed the gossip herself.

kylie stomach
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner was rumored to be pregnant.

On Thursday, April 25, The Kardashians star shared a series of posts on Instagram showing off her new line of denim for her clothing brand, Khy.

In the snaps and footage, Jenner displayed her flat stomach in a black crop top, effectively squashing rumors she has a bun in the oven.

As OK! reported, discussion over Jenner — who shares Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott — possibly expecting another child began after comedian Daniel Tosh made the claim in early April.

kylie stomach
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is apparently still dating Timothée Chalamet.

The speculation began to heat up last week when an X account went viral for a post which read, “Kylie Jenner is rumored to be pregnant, expecting baby with Timothée Chalamet.”

However, not only did the sources shut down the pregnancy speculation, they also revealed Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship status amid talk they had split.

“Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in filming and are still together,” an insider revealed, noting how the actor is currently in production on A Complete Unknown, a biopic about Bob Dylan, in New York City.

Suspicions about the pair’s relationship first began because they had not been seen together in months after debuting their romance at the 2024 Golden Globes in January.

kylie bob
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner founded Kylie Cosmetics.

Despite the hearsay, some fans were able to pick up on clues they believed indicated the duo was still an item.

After the famous sister uploaded a series of stunning vacation photos, some believed on accessory she had on was a hint that the 26-year-old and the 28-year-old were going strong.

"She has her bracelet on!!! Def still with Timmy!" one user penned, referencing a theory that Jenner and Chalamet own matching Cartier LOVE Collection jewelry.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian may have given another clue the lovebirds hadn’t called it quits when she posted a video of the family’s Easter tablescape.

kylie fashion week
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner shares two kids with ex Travis Scott.

"They really blurred out Timothée’s name tag and no one else’s. So obvious. He’s sitting beside Kylie Jenner and you can see the 'T' and how long his name is on the card. How come no one else’s name was blurred out except for that ONE card right beside Kylie? #HappyEaster," one X user wrote of a place card.

Source: OK!

"Kim Kardashian blurred out Timothée’s name on his name card. He is sitting right next to Kylie Jenner for Easter Sunday. His name tag is the only one that is blurred out but we can still see 'Ti' in his name 😂. Thanks, Kim!" another echoed.

The pair were first linked in April 2023.

