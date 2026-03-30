Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Busty Yellow Bikini During Beach Day as Timothée Chalamet Teases Fans With Sandy Video: See the Hot Photos
March 30 2026, Published 6:11 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet teased a romantic beach vacation together.
The reality star, 28, shared a series of sultry bikini snaps to Instagram on Monday, March 30, the same day the actor posted his own shirtless photos on the sand.
In the pictures, Jenner spilled out of a lacy yellow two-piece as she soaked in the sun. She went completely makeup-free as she ran her hands through her long black locks.
“Heaven,” the makeup mogul captioned her photo dump.
Meanwhile, Chalamet, 30, uploaded an image of himself relaxed on a beach chair before strolling along the sand and taking a dip in the water.
Despite the similar scenery, it hasn't been confirmed whether the stars are on vacation together.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Reportedly Ditched the Oscars
The couple’s alleged beach vacation comes after they attended the 2026 Oscars together, where Chalamet was nominated for Best Actor for his role in Marty Supreme.
The duo reportedly left the awards ceremony approximately one hour into the show, following host Conan O’Brien’s speech, which poked fun at the movie star.
“Timothee and Kylie were replaced by seat fillers for an hour," eyewitnesses told a news outlet on March 16. “It seems like he had enough of being the butt of the jokes."
They reportedly returned "just before the Best Actress and Best Actor categories were announced.”
O’Brien had teased Chalamet after he made controversial remarks about opera and ballet.
"Security is extremely tight tonight. I'm told there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities," the comedian quipped. "They're just mad you left out jazz."
Timothée Chalamet Told His Sister to 'Go Easy' on Kylie Jenner
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That same evening, Jenner and Chalamet also seemed to have an awkward exchange with the Dune star’s sister, as fans accused him of telling his sibling to “go easy” on the Kylie Cosmetics founder while they sat in the audience.
Timothée Chalamet Shouts Out Kylie Jenner at Critics Choice Awards
The couple has turned awards shows into date nights, as back in January, Chalamet went as far as to give Jenner a special shout-out during his Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech for Best Actor.
“Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he gushed on stage, as Jenner mouthed back to him, “I love you.”
A source said of the interaction: “Kylie was practically glowing. You could see how proud she was — and how much she loves him. It wasn’t just about the award. It was a real, genuine thank-you for love, support, and everything Kylie has done for him over the years.”
Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Nearing an Engagement?
The celebs are reportedly nearing an engagement, as OK! previously reported.
A source close to the couple exclusively revealed: "Timothée and Kylie are serious about each other and have discussed engagement. Kylie is very hands-on in her business decisions and Timothée respects that. Their dynamic works because they are different personalities who complement each other. If there is a chance to turn a personal milestone into a global media event, the family knows how to execute it. A wedding special featuring someone of Timothée's stature would dwarf most previous reality TV moments."