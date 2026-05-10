Kylie Jenner Blasted for Taking 'Last Minute' Private Jet Trip to See Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet for Just 24 Hours: 'So Out of Touch'

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Kylie Jenner's use of her private jet for just 24 hours didn't fly with her fans. The 28-year-old cosmetic mogul was slammed online after she posted a TikTok video on Saturday, May 9, where she shared she was going to New York for a quick trip to see boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.

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Kylie Jenner Shared an Inside Look Into Her Trip

@kyliejenner drafts ;) ♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok Kylie Jenner was slammed for using her private jet to fly to New York City.

"Get ready with me for date night in New York. This trip was very last minute, I'm literally going for like 24 hours," she said in her clip as she put on her makeup on her private plane. "We're in New York for a day. I can't believe I did this. I'm so excited!" Her comments section drew the ire of users who blasted her for not being very eco-conscious.

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Fans Slammed the Reality Star for Her Carbon Footprint

Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok 'Does anyone else feel like this is too much?' a fan questioned on Kylie Jenner's clip.

"I thought we cared about the climate, but yet everyone is cheering in the comments... So out of touch…. another day where a billionaire makes choices only caring about themselves not the environment or other people living in the same planet," someone bashed. "Does anyone else feel like this is too much? Taking a private plane to visit a city for less than 24 hours to go on a date?" another person wondered. One fan rolled their eyes: "This 24 hour trip to NYC cost as much as 5 years of income for me. I can’t even imagine being rich enough to take a flight just for date night.The carbon footprint is mad."

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Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok The reality star put on her makeup on her plane while in the air.

Jenner was recently in New York City to attend the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4. The Marty Supreme actor, 30, ditched the glitzy event and opted to attend a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden the same evening. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's TikTok was simply captioned "drafts :)," it's unclear exactly when the video was filmed and when she met Chalamet for their romantic date night.

Kylie Jenner Was Shaded in 2022 for Using Her Jet for Short Trips

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner attended the Met Gala on May 4 sans boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.