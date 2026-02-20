Timothée Chalamet Reveals Kylie Jenner's Epic 30th Birthday Surprise for Him as Romance Heats Up

Article continues below advertisement

Timothée Chalamet gave rare insight into date night with girlfriend Kylie Jenner. During a conversation between the Dune star and Matthew McConaughey, which airs on Saturday, February 21, he revealed the reality star organized a private IMAX screening for his birthday.

McConaughey and Chalamet met on the set of Interstellar, where they played father and son, in 2013. “I’ve legitimately maybe seen [the movie] 22 times or something,” the Wonka star gushed. “I saw it 12 times in theaters when it came out.” “His girlfriend set him up a screening of Interstellar for his birthday,” McConaughey, 56, dished. “This is true, man. This is true. For my last birthday,” confirmed Chalamet, who turned 30 on December 27, 2025. “And I was grumpy on the way there because I didn’t know where she was taking me. That’s my birthday, why are we driving 30 minutes outside of L.A.? I got to the theater, and it was Interstellar in IMAX. I said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry. I’m sorry I was so grumpy on the drive.’"

The film star generally stays mum about his relationship with Jenner, although he gave her a special shout-out at the Critics Choice Awards on January 4. “Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he praised the beauty mogul as he accepted the Best Actor trophy. Kylie, 28, mouthed back to him, “I love you.”

A source said of the special moment: “Kylie was practically glowing. You could see how proud she was — and how much she loves him. It wasn’t just about the award. It was a real, genuine thank-you for love, support, and everything Kylie has done for him over the years.”

The insider also hinted that the stars could get engaged later this year. “Everyone close to them says it’s happening very soon,” the source revealed. “They’re serious, and it’s only a matter of timing.”

