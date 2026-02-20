or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Timothee Chalamet
COUPLES

Timothée Chalamet Reveals Kylie Jenner's Epic 30th Birthday Surprise for Him as Romance Heats Up

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet revealed Kylie Jenner's 30th birthday surprise for him.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 20 2026, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

Timothée Chalamet gave rare insight into date night with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

During a conversation between the Dune star and Matthew McConaughey, which airs on Saturday, February 21, he revealed the reality star organized a private IMAX screening for his birthday.

Source: @cnn/Instagram

Matthew McConaughey and Timothée Chalamet met on the set of 'Interstellar.'

McConaughey and Chalamet met on the set of Interstellar, where they played father and son, in 2013.

“I’ve legitimately maybe seen [the movie] 22 times or something,” the Wonka star gushed. “I saw it 12 times in theaters when it came out.”

“His girlfriend set him up a screening of Interstellar for his birthday,” McConaughey, 56, dished.

“This is true, man. This is true. For my last birthday,” confirmed Chalamet, who turned 30 on December 27, 2025. “And I was grumpy on the way there because I didn’t know where she was taking me. That’s my birthday, why are we driving 30 minutes outside of L.A.? I got to the theater, and it was Interstellar in IMAX. I said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry. I’m sorry I was so grumpy on the drive.’"

Image of Timothée Chalamet celebrated his 30th birthday with Kylie Jenner.
Source: @cnn/Instagram

Timothée Chalamet celebrated his 30th birthday with Kylie Jenner.

The film star generally stays mum about his relationship with Jenner, although he gave her a special shout-out at the Critics Choice Awards on January 4.

“Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he praised the beauty mogul as he accepted the Best Actor trophy.

Kylie, 28, mouthed back to him, “I love you.”

Image of Timothée Chalamet has seen 'Interstellar' 22 times.
Source: @cnn/Instagram

Timothée Chalamet has seen 'Interstellar' 22 times.

A source said of the special moment: “Kylie was practically glowing. You could see how proud she was — and how much she loves him. It wasn’t just about the award. It was a real, genuine thank-you for love, support, and everything Kylie has done for him over the years.”

Image of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly nearing an engagement.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly nearing an engagement.

The insider also hinted that the stars could get engaged later this year.

“Everyone close to them says it’s happening very soon,” the source revealed. “They’re serious, and it’s only a matter of timing.”

Image of Timothée Chalamet shouted out Kylie Jenner at the Critics Choice Awards.
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet shouted out Kylie Jenner at the Critics Choice Awards.

Chalamet and Jenner are reportedly happier than ever. On the Wednesday, January 28, episode of the “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, Kim and Khloé Kardashian said the lovebirds partied until the wee hours of the morning at the SKIMS founder’s recent dinner celebration.

“You threw a little dinner in Malibu, [and] it was so nice,” Khloé recounted. “It was just, like, 12 people. It was really small. We had so much fun.”

She added, “Kylie had the best time ‘till 1:30 in the morning. She stayed after me…I was so proud of her, and [she] and Timothée had the best time. I had so much fun. I’m exhausted right now.”

