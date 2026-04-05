EXCLUSIVE Timothée Chalamet Hailed for 'Highlighting' Ballet and Opera After His Arts Controversy Source: MEGA The actor reportedly did the best job highlighting ballet and opera after his comments went viral. Aaron Tinney April 5 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet made comments about ballet and opera.

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The remarks quickly drew responses from major institutions including New York's Metropolitan Opera and London's Royal Ballet and Opera, while prompting a broader debate about the cultural relevance and visibility of classical performance arts. But a performing arts industry source has now told us: "What began as a dismissive comment has had the opposite effect – it has driven a surge of worldwide curiosity and conversation around art forms that often struggle to reach younger audiences. You can see this from Internet search term data in the wake of Chalamet's comments."

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Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet was ripped apart for his remarks.

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"There is also a sense that his profile has amplified the discussion globally, putting ballet and opera into mainstream discourse in a way traditional campaigns rarely achieve," the insider added. Chalamet said: "I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though, like, no one cares about this anymore.'" The comment almost immediately sparked criticism from artists and institutions, though it also prompted renewed engagement in the art forms, with some companies reporting increased visibility and interest in performances following the controversy. A second source familiar with arts programming said: "Organizations have been quick to lean into the moment. There has been a noticeable uptick in engagement online, and some venues are using the attention to promote access initiatives and ticket offers. It has effectively created a flashpoint that reminds people these art forms are still active, evolving and definitely worth exploring."

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Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet's background has added complexity to the reaction/

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Chalamet's background has added complexity to the reaction. His mother, Nicole Flender, trained as a ballet dancer and later performed on Broadway. The actor has also previously cited influences from dance and choreography while preparing for roles, referencing figures such as George Balanchine and Mikhail Baryshnikov in shaping his physical performances. Industry observers note the intersection between film and classical arts has long been established, with cinema historically drawing on opera and ballet for both narrative and visual inspiration. Works such as The Red Shoes and Black Swan are frequently cited as examples of this crossover, while directors including Francis Ford Coppola have incorporated operatic elements into films such as The Godfather.

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Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet's mom, Nicole Flender, trained as a ballet dancer.