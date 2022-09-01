Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival

As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of Afghanistan’s first female mayors. However, Netflix confirmed the politician was simply an attendee.

"Hillary was a guest of the festival’s for the opening night," the streaming service said in a statement on the upscale event. "Not our doing, but of course, we are working with her on ‘In Her Hands’ which is premiering at TIFF and on Netflix on Nov. 16th."