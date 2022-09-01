Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival
Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31.
The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle.
As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of Afghanistan’s first female mayors. However, Netflix confirmed the politician was simply an attendee.
"Hillary was a guest of the festival’s for the opening night," the streaming service said in a statement on the upscale event. "Not our doing, but of course, we are working with her on ‘In Her Hands’ which is premiering at TIFF and on Netflix on Nov. 16th."
This comes one week after Hillary opened up on her controversial marriage and Bill Clinton's scandalous White House affair with Monica Lewinsky in her new AppleTV+ series Gutsy.
As OK! previously reported, in a sneak peek of the show, Rev. Whittney Ijanaten recalled the former First Lady's feelings that staying with her husband was the "gutsiest thing" she had ever done, to which Clinton replied, "That doesn't mean that's right for everybody."
Hillary ditched her pantsuit for a flowy, light blue caftan dress and pointed-toe flats. She accessorized the look with silver earrings and a necklace that spelled out "Jasper", the name of one of her grandchildren.
In one photo, Hillary appeared to peer into the distance after something caught her eye.
Hillary happily waved to the crowd as she made her way to Baumbach's movie premiere.
Prior to the Venice Film Festival, Hillary walked the red carpet this past May at the 2022 Met Gala in a maroon, Joseph Altuzarra gown.
The Hollywood Reporter was first to report Netflix's statement on Clinton's red carpet appearance.