Timothy Busfield Testifies Child Stars Who Accused Him of Sexual Abuse Admitted Actor 'Never Touched Them' in Recording From 2024 Investigation
July 17 2026, Published 11:18 a.m. ET
Timothy Busfield declared there's proof he's innocent when he testified in court after being charged with four counts of child sexual abuse.
The alleged incidents occurred on the set of The Cleaning Lady with twin boy actors, who are now 11, starting when they were just 7 years old. The alleged abuse lasted from late 2022 until early 2024.
Timothy Busfield Claims a Recording Could Clear Him
According to RadarOnline.com, Busfield, 69, stated on the stand, "I also have a recording of the children saying I never touched them, if you'd like to hear that. I have that for you if you'd like it. That was in the first police investigation."
"It's from a body camera that we did the audio on from that (November 2024) investigation," he continued. "I only heard it at the detention hearing. I have not heard it since the detention hearing. It says exactly what those kids stated."
The Actor Attacks Kids' Parents
Elsewhere in his testimony, Busfield alleged the accusations were made up by the children's parents out of revenge because they weren't hired back for more episodes. He also believes the twins were pushed into showbiz by their parents.
"My wife was a kid actor," he noted, referring to Melissa Gilbert, 62. "I know paid actors and parents from almost 50 years of doing this ... I can tell when the parents are in it for the money, sometimes, I'm wrong sometimes, but I can tell."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Timothy Busfield Thinks the Kids Are 'Victims' of Their Parents
Busfield, who was arrested in January, went on to call the kids "victims."
"They're the victims. They're the victims of these criminals. It's terrible, I think," he expressed before changing his tune. "I shouldn't call them criminals. The parents. Let me just say the parents. I shouldn't call them criminals. I shouldn't do that."
The Revenge of the Nerds alum went on to complain about how the charges have affected his loved ones.
"My children, my grandchildren, everybody in my life's done because of these false allegations for money and for revenge," he stated. "[The parents] have ruined me, my wife, and her business. I am not going to break that. I did everything I was told to do in this entire process."
Timothy Busfield's Wife Is Supporting Him
This isn't the first time Busfield has faced sexual abuse allegations, as he was accused of sexual assault by two different women, once in 1994 and the other in 2012.
However, Gilbert has stood by his side.
“When Tim and I got together, the internet existed. I didn't go into my relationship blind. I'm neither naive nor am I complicit,” Gilbert expressed on Good Morning America in April. “I talked to him about it. I asked him questions about it. I heard his side of the story — which nobody has ever heard — which is the truth. And when the time is right, and that is not now, Tim will tell the truth of all of these past allegations when he needs to.”