'He's Scared': Timothy Busfield's 'I'm Innocent' Plea Video Heavily Criticized by Fans After He Surrenders Over Alleged Child Abuse Charges

image of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

Actor Timothy Busfield's 'innocent' plea video has gone viral and received much criticism online from fans.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 13 2026, Updated 9:22 p.m. ET

Disgraced actor Timothy Busfield turned himself in to the cops over alleged child s-- abuse charges on January 13.

Before heading to the police, the 68-year-old shared a video via TMZ, in which he claimed to be innocent; however, many fans didn't seem to believe his plea.

Timothy Busfield Shares a Video Claiming He's Innocent

Source: @tmz/x

Timothy Busfield insists he's innocent in a new clip.

"He sounds scared....he knows he's in trouble," a user observed on social media.

"It's even scarier for him if he's innocent. The process is the punishment, whether innocent or guilty," another chimed in.

"Enjoy prison, Timothy," someone wrote, with another person adding: "Dude, everything about him reeks guilty!"

image of Timothy Busfield and Melissa Gilbert
Source: MEGA

The actor turned himself in on January 13 after U.S. Marshals were sent for him.

"Well at least he finally went and turned himself in. I was wondering what took so long. They had US MARSHALLS looking for him. You would have thought his attorneys would have let them know he was coming to turn himself in. Time will tell if these charges hold up," said one fan.

"That piece of s--- has been assaulting children FOR DECADES!!!!!! It's the worst kept secret in Hollywood," a person screamed. "He should have been in prison years ago."

Someone else penned under the clip on X: "What a pedo. Lock him up."

Timothy Busfield Was Accused of Child Molestation

image of Timothy Busfield 50 cent and Indira Varma
Source: MEGA

'What a pedo. Lock him up,' a fan tweeted.

The West Wing actor was charged with two counts of sexual contact of a minor and child abuse related to alleged misconduct with child actors on January 10. Busfield was accused of molesting two child actors under the age of 11.

The incidents allegedly occurred during the filming of the Fox TV show The Cleaning Lady in Albuquerque, New Mexico, when Busfield was directing an episode. The series ran from January 2022 until June 2025, and the investigation started in November 2024.

An arrest warrant was issued for him over the weekend and he had been MIA since then — until today. The Albuquerque Police Department were forced to call on the U.S. Marshals to aid in their search of the actor.

image of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

Timothy Busfield denied allegations against him.

In his clip he filmed before turning himself in, Busfield said he got a lawyer and denied the allegations against him.

"I'm going to confront these lies. They're horrible. They're all lies...and I did not do anything to those little boys," the Thirtysomething star asserted. "And I'm going to fight 'em. I'm going to fight with a great team, and I'm going to be exonerated. I know I am, 'cause this is all so wrong."

"So hang in there, and hopefully I'm out real soon and back to work. I love everybody for supporting me. Thank you," he concluded.

