'He's Scared': Timothy Busfield's 'I'm Innocent' Plea Video Heavily Criticized by Fans After He Surrenders Over Alleged Child Abuse Charges

Disgraced actor Timothy Busfield turned himself in to the cops over alleged child s-- abuse charges on January 13. Before heading to the police, the 68-year-old shared a video via TMZ, in which he claimed to be innocent; however, many fans didn't seem to believe his plea.

Timothy Busfield Shares a Video Claiming He's Innocent

#EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Timothy Busfield surrenders to cops on child sex abuse charges.



Details: https://t.co/44s9A9XYPX pic.twitter.com/8fNldzwSe1 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 13, 2026 Source: @tmz/x Timothy Busfield insists he's innocent in a new clip.

"He sounds scared....he knows he's in trouble," a user observed on social media. "It's even scarier for him if he's innocent. The process is the punishment, whether innocent or guilty," another chimed in. "Enjoy prison, Timothy," someone wrote, with another person adding: "Dude, everything about him reeks guilty!"

Source: MEGA The actor turned himself in on January 13 after U.S. Marshals were sent for him.

"Well at least he finally went and turned himself in. I was wondering what took so long. They had US MARSHALLS looking for him. You would have thought his attorneys would have let them know he was coming to turn himself in. Time will tell if these charges hold up," said one fan. "That piece of s--- has been assaulting children FOR DECADES!!!!!! It's the worst kept secret in Hollywood," a person screamed. "He should have been in prison years ago." Someone else penned under the clip on X: "What a pedo. Lock him up."

Timothy Busfield Was Accused of Child Molestation

Source: MEGA 'What a pedo. Lock him up,' a fan tweeted.

The West Wing actor was charged with two counts of sexual contact of a minor and child abuse related to alleged misconduct with child actors on January 10. Busfield was accused of molesting two child actors under the age of 11. The incidents allegedly occurred during the filming of the Fox TV show The Cleaning Lady in Albuquerque, New Mexico, when Busfield was directing an episode. The series ran from January 2022 until June 2025, and the investigation started in November 2024. An arrest warrant was issued for him over the weekend and he had been MIA since then — until today. The Albuquerque Police Department were forced to call on the U.S. Marshals to aid in their search of the actor.

Source: MEGA Timothy Busfield denied allegations against him.