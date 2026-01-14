'He's Scared': Timothy Busfield's 'I'm Innocent' Plea Video Heavily Criticized by Fans After He Surrenders Over Alleged Child Abuse Charges
Jan. 13 2026, Updated 9:22 p.m. ET
Disgraced actor Timothy Busfield turned himself in to the cops over alleged child s-- abuse charges on January 13.
Before heading to the police, the 68-year-old shared a video via TMZ, in which he claimed to be innocent; however, many fans didn't seem to believe his plea.
Timothy Busfield Shares a Video Claiming He's Innocent
"He sounds scared....he knows he's in trouble," a user observed on social media.
"It's even scarier for him if he's innocent. The process is the punishment, whether innocent or guilty," another chimed in.
"Enjoy prison, Timothy," someone wrote, with another person adding: "Dude, everything about him reeks guilty!"
"Well at least he finally went and turned himself in. I was wondering what took so long. They had US MARSHALLS looking for him. You would have thought his attorneys would have let them know he was coming to turn himself in. Time will tell if these charges hold up," said one fan.
"That piece of s--- has been assaulting children FOR DECADES!!!!!! It's the worst kept secret in Hollywood," a person screamed. "He should have been in prison years ago."
Someone else penned under the clip on X: "What a pedo. Lock him up."
- Timothy Busfield's Mug Shot Revealed After He Turns Himself Into Cops as He Faces Child Sexual Abuse Charges
- Timothy Busfield Missing After Arrest Warrant Issued as 'West Wing' Actor Faces Child Sexual Abuse Accusations
- 'West Wing' Actor and Director Timothy Busfield Charged With Child Sexual Abuse in New Mexico
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Timothy Busfield Was Accused of Child Molestation
The West Wing actor was charged with two counts of sexual contact of a minor and child abuse related to alleged misconduct with child actors on January 10. Busfield was accused of molesting two child actors under the age of 11.
The incidents allegedly occurred during the filming of the Fox TV show The Cleaning Lady in Albuquerque, New Mexico, when Busfield was directing an episode. The series ran from January 2022 until June 2025, and the investigation started in November 2024.
An arrest warrant was issued for him over the weekend and he had been MIA since then — until today. The Albuquerque Police Department were forced to call on the U.S. Marshals to aid in their search of the actor.
In his clip he filmed before turning himself in, Busfield said he got a lawyer and denied the allegations against him.
"I'm going to confront these lies. They're horrible. They're all lies...and I did not do anything to those little boys," the Thirtysomething star asserted. "And I'm going to fight 'em. I'm going to fight with a great team, and I'm going to be exonerated. I know I am, 'cause this is all so wrong."
"So hang in there, and hopefully I'm out real soon and back to work. I love everybody for supporting me. Thank you," he concluded.