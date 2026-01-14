or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
News > abuse
NEWS

Timothy Busfield Hit With New Sexual Abuse Allegations From 16-Year-Old After Turning Himself in for Child Molestation Charges

image and inset of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

A slew of new sexual abuse allegations against Timothy Busfield have emerged after he turned himself in to the police for previous child molestation charges.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 14 2026, Updated 5:25 p.m. ET

A slew of new sexual abuse allegations against Timothy Busfield have emerged.

The West Wing actor, 68, turned himself in on January 13 to the Albuquerque, New Mexico, police over previous child molestation charges.

Timothy Busfield Turned Himself In On January 13

image of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

Timothy Busfield's mugshot was released on Tuesday.

Court docs released by the district attorney’s office for Bernalillo County have accused the actor of groping a 16-year-old girl when she was auditioning for a role at the B Street Theatre in Sacramento, Calif., several years ago.

According to the filing, Busfield reportedly “kissed her and put his hands down her pants and touched her privates." Busfield is a co-founder of the theater company and launched the organization in 1986.

Timothy Busfield Was Previously Hit With Child S-- Abuse Charges

image of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

The 'West Wing' actor was also accused by two young boys for molestation.

The woman's father reported the accusation on Tuesday — soon after the Thirtysomething alum went to the police.

An arrest warrant for Busfield was issued over the weekend, citing two counts of sexual contact of a minor and child abuse related to alleged misconduct with child actors as the charges.

Police claimed the misconduct occurred with two 11-year-old twin male siblings during filming of the Fox TV show The Cleaning Lady when Busfield was directing an episode.

image of Timothy Busfield and Melissa Gilbert
Source: MEGA

Prosecutors released court filings detailing the new allegations on Wednesday, January 14.

Prosecutors asserted that the director is a major threat “not only to the named victims, but to any child placed within his proximity.”

Law enforcement added in the court filings that Busfield's “history of alleged sexual misconduct spanning more than two decades, coupled with the fear expressed by witnesses regarding retaliation and professional harm, illustrates how individuals in positions of power are able to silence victims and witnesses, allowing abuse to persist unchecked.”

The Director Shared a Plea Video Where He Declared He Was Innocent

Source: @tmz/x

Timothy Busfield insists he's innocent in a new clip.

Busfield has denied allegations against him and declared his innocence in a video shared before he turned himself into police.

"I'm going to confront these lies. They're horrible. They're all lies...and I did not do anything to those little boys," the Thirtysomething star asserted. "And I'm going to fight 'em. I'm going to fight with a great team, and I'm going to be exonerated. I know I am, 'cause this is all so wrong."

"So hang in there, and hopefully I'm out real soon and back to work. I love everybody for supporting me. Thank you," he concluded.

