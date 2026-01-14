Timothy Busfield Hit With New Sexual Abuse Allegations From 16-Year-Old After Turning Himself in for Child Molestation Charges
Jan. 14 2026, Updated 5:25 p.m. ET
A slew of new sexual abuse allegations against Timothy Busfield have emerged.
The West Wing actor, 68, turned himself in on January 13 to the Albuquerque, New Mexico, police over previous child molestation charges.
Timothy Busfield Turned Himself In On January 13
Court docs released by the district attorney’s office for Bernalillo County have accused the actor of groping a 16-year-old girl when she was auditioning for a role at the B Street Theatre in Sacramento, Calif., several years ago.
According to the filing, Busfield reportedly “kissed her and put his hands down her pants and touched her privates." Busfield is a co-founder of the theater company and launched the organization in 1986.
Timothy Busfield Was Previously Hit With Child S-- Abuse Charges
The woman's father reported the accusation on Tuesday — soon after the Thirtysomething alum went to the police.
An arrest warrant for Busfield was issued over the weekend, citing two counts of sexual contact of a minor and child abuse related to alleged misconduct with child actors as the charges.
Police claimed the misconduct occurred with two 11-year-old twin male siblings during filming of the Fox TV show The Cleaning Lady when Busfield was directing an episode.
- 'He's Scared': Timothy Busfield's 'I'm Innocent' Plea Video Heavily Criticized by Fans After He Surrenders Over Alleged Child Abuse Charges
- Timothy Busfield's Mug Shot Revealed After He Turns Himself Into Cops as He Faces Child Sexual Abuse Charges
- 'West Wing' Actor and Director Timothy Busfield Charged With Child Sexual Abuse in New Mexico
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Prosecutors asserted that the director is a major threat “not only to the named victims, but to any child placed within his proximity.”
Law enforcement added in the court filings that Busfield's “history of alleged sexual misconduct spanning more than two decades, coupled with the fear expressed by witnesses regarding retaliation and professional harm, illustrates how individuals in positions of power are able to silence victims and witnesses, allowing abuse to persist unchecked.”
The Director Shared a Plea Video Where He Declared He Was Innocent
Busfield has denied allegations against him and declared his innocence in a video shared before he turned himself into police.
"I'm going to confront these lies. They're horrible. They're all lies...and I did not do anything to those little boys," the Thirtysomething star asserted. "And I'm going to fight 'em. I'm going to fight with a great team, and I'm going to be exonerated. I know I am, 'cause this is all so wrong."
"So hang in there, and hopefully I'm out real soon and back to work. I love everybody for supporting me. Thank you," he concluded.