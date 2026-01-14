Timothy Busfield Hit With New Sexual Abuse Allegations From 16-Year-Old After Turning Himself in for Child Molestation Charges

Article continues below advertisement

A slew of new sexual abuse allegations against Timothy Busfield have emerged. The West Wing actor, 68, turned himself in on January 13 to the Albuquerque, New Mexico, police over previous child molestation charges.

Timothy Busfield Turned Himself In On January 13

Source: MEGA Timothy Busfield's mugshot was released on Tuesday.

Court docs released by the district attorney’s office for Bernalillo County have accused the actor of groping a 16-year-old girl when she was auditioning for a role at the B Street Theatre in Sacramento, Calif., several years ago. According to the filing, Busfield reportedly “kissed her and put his hands down her pants and touched her privates." Busfield is a co-founder of the theater company and launched the organization in 1986.

Timothy Busfield Was Previously Hit With Child S-- Abuse Charges

Source: MEGA The 'West Wing' actor was also accused by two young boys for molestation.

The woman's father reported the accusation on Tuesday — soon after the Thirtysomething alum went to the police. An arrest warrant for Busfield was issued over the weekend, citing two counts of sexual contact of a minor and child abuse related to alleged misconduct with child actors as the charges. Police claimed the misconduct occurred with two 11-year-old twin male siblings during filming of the Fox TV show The Cleaning Lady when Busfield was directing an episode.

Source: MEGA Prosecutors released court filings detailing the new allegations on Wednesday, January 14.

Prosecutors asserted that the director is a major threat “not only to the named victims, but to any child placed within his proximity.” Law enforcement added in the court filings that Busfield's “history of alleged sexual misconduct spanning more than two decades, coupled with the fear expressed by witnesses regarding retaliation and professional harm, illustrates how individuals in positions of power are able to silence victims and witnesses, allowing abuse to persist unchecked.”

The Director Shared a Plea Video Where He Declared He Was Innocent

#EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Timothy Busfield surrenders to cops on child sex abuse charges.



Details: https://t.co/44s9A9XYPX pic.twitter.com/8fNldzwSe1 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 13, 2026 Source: @tmz/x Timothy Busfield insists he's innocent in a new clip.