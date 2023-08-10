Rob Lowe Admits His Time on 'The West Wing' Was Like Being in an 'Abusive' Relationship, Reveals Other People Felt the Same Way

"What happened was my kids were getting to a certain age where I could see them having first girlfriends or friends and being in a relationship that was abusive and taking it," likening his time on the series to dating the most popular girl at school.

The situation made him think about what he would tell his and wife Sheryl's two sons if they were in a similar situation.

"Everybody likes her, she’s beautiful, it must be great — all the things that people would say about making The West Wing to me. It’s so popular, it’s so amazing, it must be amazing, but I know what it’s like, and if I couldn’t walk away from it then how could I empower my kids to walk away from it?'" he continued.