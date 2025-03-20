Tina Knowles Admits It's 'Hard to Remain Positive' After Kanye West's 'Evil' Attack on Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Kids
Tina Knowles always puts her family first.
On Wednesday, March 19, Beyoncé's mom appeared to respond to Kanye West's recent attack on the "Single Ladies" singer and her husband Jay-Z's twins, Rumi and Sir, 7.
In a video shared to Instagram, Knowles started off light-hearted as she told a joke to the camera while on set in full glam at a photoshoot for her new book.
"What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown!" the 71-year-old quipped, using the post's caption to seemingly clap back at West offensively accusing Beyoncé and Jay-Z's youngest children of being mentally disabled.
In the caption of her upload, Tina admitted: "It's hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper. 🙏🏽❤️."
"This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this," she concluded.
Knowles' comments section was flooded with support from fans of the famous mother and her precious brood.
"One thing about Tina is she does NOT play about her family and she’s gonna clock people every time," one of her followers declared, as another admirer guessed: "Bey had a LOOOOONG talk with mama T about what she could and couldn’t say this message was a lot more than a corny joke yesterday and for that Mama T we applaud your restraint 😂😂😂😂."
A third individual thanked Knowles for "always leading by example 🥹🫶🏾💐," while a fourth fan applauded her ability to "kill [them] with kindness," adding: "I know that's right, queen!"
Knowles post came hours after her grandchildren were in headlines due to West's disturbing attack on the 7-year-olds and their A-list parents.
"WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ'S YOUNGER KIDS? THEY'RE R-------," the "I Wonder" rapper wildly claimed, rudely accusing the twins of being mentally challenged. "NO LIKE LITERALLY AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMANATION [sic] IS SUCH A BLESSING. HAVING R------- CHILDREN IS A CHOICE."
"NOW JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ ON THE OTHER END. F--- THOSE KOON A-- N----- AND THEIR ENTIRE FAMILIES," he spewed.
Continuing to name drop the "Empire State of Mind" hitmaker and his spouse, West also began targeting his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian — whom he shares kids North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with.
"AT LEAST JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ GET TO RAISE THEIR R------- A-- KIDS," he declared before ranting about his lack of involvement as a father to Kardashian's children.
"AIN'T NO CELEBRITY EVER SAID NOTHING TO COME TO MY AID WHEN IT CAME TO THESE WHITE WOMEN TAKING MY KIDS CAUSE THEY WAS MAD I WAS WEARING TRUMP HAT," West angrily typed. "F--- JAY-Z AND HIS WHOLE FAMILY ESPECIALLY HIS SHOOTERS."
In a recent spree on X (formerly named Twitter), West warned it was "time to go get" his children, claiming he was going to seek "full custody" of his offspring.