Kanye West Poses in His Swastika Sweatshirt as He Drags Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Into Latest Hateful Rant: Photo
Kanye West has turned his attention toward Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles.
In his latest hate-filled rant on Tuesday, February 25, the disgraced rapper uploaded a series of bizarre Instagram posts involving Knowles while posing in his offensive swastika sweatshirt.
In the photo, West brazenly displayed the antisemitic symbol on his chest while holding two handbags — one of which featured a photo of former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle.
While tagging Michelle's face as Tina instead of the former first lady, Kanye wrote in the post's caption: "Oh you trickin now???"
Earlier in his social media spree, West uploaded a screenshot of a DM allegedly sent to Tina by rapper The Game, which simply included a banana emoji.
"This Game's phone," noted alongside the post.
Another video showcased The Game rapping on a new track, seemingly featuring Kanye, called "Tina."
Kanye proceeded to post a video of Tina dancing around in a red jumpsuit while making her way toward the stage for a guest appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
"Game finna slide for the guys," Kanye captioned the clip in reference to the "California Vacation" hitmaker.
The "I Wonder" rapper's posts on Tuesday was shared just two days after Kanye took to the app to boast about his wife, Bianca Censori.
"I'M SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME," he wrote alongside a movie poster featuring his spouse lying naked with her backside facing the camera.
Kanye's upload appeared to debunk rampantly spreading rumors that the infamous duo was divorcing.
Ahead of Valentine's Day earlier this month, a source spilled to Daily Mail that Kanye and Bianca were allegedly headed to Splitsville — claiming the Australian native would receive a $5 million dollar payment as a result of the divorce.
At the time, the confidante said Bianca was reportedly staying at the spouses' home in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles, though Kanye's whereabouts were supposedly unknown.
Rumors of a divorce came after Bianca was nearly naked on the red carpet alongside her husband — and after Kanye offensively ran a Super Bowl ad leading people to his Yeezy website, which only displayed one singular item for sale: a swastika T-shirt.
"She’s had enough. The swastika shirt [he was selling] was the last straw," a source dished to Page Six at the time. "She told him that’s not who she is, and that she can’t be associated with that."
"He’s saying that he has dominion over her and then he’s selling those shirts," the insider continued. "It reflects on her, and she doesn’t want any part of that circus."
Kanye was hopeful Bianca would "come back to him," as the confidante noted: "He’s saying that she’s just 'mad at him. But right now, she’s told him that she’s completely done."