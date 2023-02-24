John Legend Admits Chrissy Teigen 'Wishes' He Would Cut Back On Work More After Welcoming Baby No. 3
John Legend is one of the most successful men in showbiz, and he has EGOT winner status to prove it, but he confessed his jam-packed schedule makes it difficult for him to be at home as often as he'd like.
That's why this year, the dad-of-three decided to scale back a bit on his career.
"I'm still working, but less work and I'm not touring this year, just doing occasional shows. And I'm not doing The Voice this season, but coming back later," he revealed in a new interview.
The "All of You" crooner, 44, admitted his new day-to-day is more of "a moderately reduced schedule," acknowledging wife Chrissy Teigen "probably wishes it was a little more reduced, but this is definitely reducing my workload this year."
These days, being with the family is more important than ever, as the spouses welcomed their newborn, daughter Esti, last month. And though they now have three tykes to care for, Legend insisted things aren't as chaotic as you'd assume.
"I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now," he said of not being stressed over expanding their brood. "So dare I say, it's easier."
However, this time around, Teigen wasn't able to bounce back from the birth as easily, as the 37-year-old had to undergo a c-section.
"There's still a lot of recovery, but she's doing great with it," her husband shared. "She's so smart and strong and women go through a lot to bring life into the world and I'm always in awe of her for that."
In fact, it was just one day ago that the model was in bed and not feeling well, but the singer came to the rescue and baked up some banana bread since they were having company over. The dad-of-three took over her Instagram to document his baking session and even filmed himself as he tried out the final product.
While looking through the uploads, Teigen realized her man wasn't as tech savvy as she is, quipping, "John doing social media is adorable."
