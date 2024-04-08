Toby Keith Honored at 2024 CMT Music Awards After Singer's Tragic Death From Stomach Cancer at Age 62

On Sunday night, April 7, several A-list country music stars stepped out for the 2024 awards show, marking one of the first nights celebrating the musical genre since the "Should've Been a Cowboy" singer's tragic death from stomach cancer at age 62.

"It's an honor to be here and celebrate big dog daddy Toby Keith — a true friend, patriot and great American," Clemens declared, noting about his battle with cancer, "through it all, he always kept his sense of humor and his wit."

Following Brooks & Dunn's performance, Sammy Hager stepped out to share a fond memory about his late friend, stating, "Let's put it like this: It's hard to get thrown out of your own bar, and we managed to do that. We had this routine — I would go down early, and I'd be on stage with the band. I'd see this commotion at the front door — big dog daddy come through, and I would turn to the band and say..." before breaking out into song.

Lukas Nelson joined in, stating, "Toby was not a shy guy. He had a big personality when he was working on 'beer for my horses, got the opportunity to watch his artistry in person," while Riley Green added, "That guy could come up with a hook like no other. Right now we have one our favorite artists singing one of fave toby songs 'How Do You Like Me Now,'" before introducing Lainey Wilson.