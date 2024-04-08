Toby Keith Honored at 2024 CMT Music Awards After Singer's Tragic Death From Stomach Cancer at Age 62
The CMT Music Awards couldn't go on without honoring the late country icon Toby Keith.
On Sunday night, April 7, several A-list country music stars stepped out for the 2024 awards show, marking one of the first nights celebrating the musical genre since the "Should've Been a Cowboy" singer's tragic death from stomach cancer at age 62.
During the show, legendary baseball player Roger Clemens took to the stage with a loving monologue about Keith before introducing Brooks & Dunn for a performance in honor of the late "American Soldier" crooner.
"It's an honor to be here and celebrate big dog daddy Toby Keith — a true friend, patriot and great American," Clemens declared, noting about his battle with cancer, "through it all, he always kept his sense of humor and his wit."
Following Brooks & Dunn's performance, Sammy Hager stepped out to share a fond memory about his late friend, stating, "Let's put it like this: It's hard to get thrown out of your own bar, and we managed to do that. We had this routine — I would go down early, and I'd be on stage with the band. I'd see this commotion at the front door — big dog daddy come through, and I would turn to the band and say..." before breaking out into song.
Lukas Nelson joined in, stating, "Toby was not a shy guy. He had a big personality when he was working on 'beer for my horses, got the opportunity to watch his artistry in person," while Riley Green added, "That guy could come up with a hook like no other. Right now we have one our favorite artists singing one of fave toby songs 'How Do You Like Me Now,'" before introducing Lainey Wilson.
After Wilson's performance, Clemens proceeded to shout-out Keith's kids, who shed tears in the audience, and wife, Tricia Lucas, expressing: "Thank you for sharing your dad with all of us. Thank you. Trish, we love you. Thank you for sharing your husband with the world, Trish. Thank you."
Clemens himself starting crying, as he raised a toast to Keith: "Get 'em up. Repeat after me. Let Toby hear you — repeat after me — whiskey for my men and beer for my horses. Let's go!"
Keith heartbreakingly died on Monday, February 5, more than two years after sharing his diagnosis with the world in the fall of 2021.
"Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5 surrounded by his family," a statement shared by his loved ones read at the time. "He fought his fight with grace and courage."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Please respect the privacy of his family at this time," the message concluded.
Both legends and new artists from the country music world were quick to react to Keith's heartbreaking passing.
"Toby inspired millions and I was one of them," Jelly Roll expressed via an Instagram Story, as Dolly Parton wrote: "It’s always hard when we lose our brothers and sisters in country music. Toby Keith was one of the greats in every way. He will be missed but his music and legacy will live on."
“Even though I knew about your battle these last few months I still never imagined this day," Blake Shelton sorrowfully stated via the social media app. "Anyone who knew you knows what I mean. You were the toughest man I ever met. Thank you brother for being a friend, a hero and an inspiration. There will never be another Toby Keith."
In a statement to Billboard, Billy Ray Cyrus emotionally penned: "Stood me still with emotion and memories to see and hear of the loss of my friend … the legend … Toby Keith. [My] heart [is] breaking with thoughts and prayers for his fans and family this morning. We toured together several times around the globe. He was always the kindest … sweetest gentle giant of an outlaw one could ever hope to entertain and make music with. Raising a red cup this morning and saying a prayer. Heaven’s a honky-tonk tonight."